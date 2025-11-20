CVS system down? Several people report issues amid widespread outage; ‘Getting real sick and tired’

CVS systems reportedly ran into a problem on Wednesday. Several people complained about outages and that their entire system was down. This reportedly prevented them from helping people get prescription medicines, and many took to social media to voice complaints. CVS reportedly could not help people with prescriptions, amid the outage.(Getty Images via AFP)

Reactions to CVS system outage

One person on Facebook said, “If you need a prescription from CVS, forget about it! Their system is down across the entire east coast! If you need the meds to live, they are telling people to call 911!”.

Another added, “Just to let yall know if you guys going to cvs all systems down they can’t give no prescriptions out basically can’t assist you with anything.”

Yet another noted, “Was waiting at CVS pharmacy for 25 minutes now then when I get to the window, they tell me their system is down. CVS needs to get it together. This is not the first time this happens a lot.”

One person claiming to be from Ladysmith, in Wisconsin, noted “CVS pharmacy in ladysmith is closed with no ETA of reopen for computers down. Ehhhhhhhh. Stupid internet being down.”

On X, too, people voiced frustrations. “Getting real sick and tired of CVS always having issues with their computers. Hey @cvspharmacy here's an idea! Stop renting out servers from @amazon ! They clearly aren't doing a good job for you. Find another company to rent out servers for your databases! This is annoying!,” one person remarked.

Another chipped in, “CVS suckssss. The website never works and now I done downloaded the app and it’s doing the same thing thing.”

Notably, there has been no official update from CVS about any outages.

In October, CVS encountered an outage that prevented customers from filling or picking up their prescriptions. “Some patients may experience minor delays as stores come back online,” a spokesperson had said at the time, CNN reported.