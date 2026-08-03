Cyclospora outbreak update: Michigan sees first two deaths linked to explosive diarrhea

Cyclospora outbreak update: Health officials reported on Monday that two persons in Michigan have succumbed to the outbreak of cyclosporiasis.

Health officials confirm two deaths in Michigan related to the cyclosporiasis outbreak. (CDC via AP)

These fatalities mark the first confirmed deaths associated with the multi-state outbreak of severe diarrhea in the United States.

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“Two deaths have been identified as part of the cyclosporiasis outbreak affecting Michigan. According to medical records, both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration," as per the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

No additional information will be provided on these two cases,” the department added.

Cyclospora outbreak update: Cases in Michigan

Michigan has documented 11,234 cases and 193 hospitalizations related to the outbreak.

According to the reported cases, the state appears to be the most severely affected by the outbreak, with its case numbers surpassing those reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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The CDC has recorded over 6,700 laboratory-confirmed cases since May 1, as stated by the agency. This figure does not encompass cases that lack laboratory confirmation, which includes many reported by Michigan and Ohio, among other states. The CDC has been revising its case count weekly, whereas Michigan has been providing updates every weekday.

Cases of cyclosporiasis tend to increase during the spring and summer months in the United States, with the usual season spanning from early May to late August, as reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, this year has seen an especially high number of cases.

Taylor Farms recall

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In mid-July, Taylor Farms issued a recall for iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico, which was suspected to be the origin of the outbreak. This recall encompassed bagged salads available in grocery stores and those served in restaurants, including Taco Bell, a brand under Yum Brands.

Cyclospora, a parasite that is transmitted through water, is frequently detected on fresh produce such as iceberg lettuce, herbs, and raspberries. While outbreaks are typically more prevalent during the summer months, the current outbreak is noted to be the most severe in recent history.

The Food and Drug Administration is also looking into at least one additional outbreak of cyclosporiasis.