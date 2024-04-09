Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb responds to holdout rumour

The Dallas Cowboys have set their eyes on the coming week when they are drafting wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. CeeDee Lamb's contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys is heating up. (Photo by Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Seeing that the Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gelken has highlighted dissatisfaction with current contract conditions, Lamb is being closely observed as a potential candidate for a contract holdout.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Lamb, a former first-round pick of the Cowboys in 2020, has performed above and beyond the expectations of his contract, which commits him to $17.99 million in earnings for the 2024 season, after the Cowboys exercised the fifth-year option in April 2023.

During the 2014 season, where Lamb set several new record-breaking marks i.e. franchise-based single season, receptions, receiving yards, and the most catches therefore, ended up being selected as a Pro Bowl team and, eventually, getting a first-team All-Pro honour seemed to be a cheap bargain.

ALSO READ| Why did NFL ban hip-drop tackle? Here's what to know about new rule change

CeeDee Lamb will ‘be in Dallas’

“Winning — I'm looking forward to winning and being out there with my guys, and making another run at this thing,” Lamb told TMZ before circling back and adding, “… Yeah, I'll be in Dallas!”

The most is high in anticipation of Lamb’s contract, with experts going all out to see the wide receiver more powerful than Tyreek Hill's $30 million career paycheck with Miami Dolphins.

The uncertainty of whether there will be a guaranteed extension of his contract could be a decisive factor for Lamb deciding to take part in all upcoming team activities such as meetings, strength training and workouts. Even though mini-camp and live defensive drills take place on May 24th and June 4th, respectively, and it's all up in the air whether or not Lamb signs up for them.

Gehlken notes that Lamb has a tradition of organizing offseason throwing sessions with quarterback Dak Prescott and fellow Cowboys receivers. Additionally, once the mandatory minicamp begins, Lamb might choose to “hold in,” attending but not participating in activities that could lead to injury.

ALSO READ| Larry Lucchino: Former Boston Red Sox president and CEO dies at 78

The Cowboys have publicly prioritized extending Lamb’s contract, but they also face the challenge of negotiating other key contracts, particularly those of Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons.

On Friday, Parsons said, “I do know they've got to get CeeDee Lamb done.”

“I think that's the priority right now, but if they're ready to talk about a deal and get a deal done, I'd be super excited. I'm ready to be a Cowboy for life. This is the team I wanted to be with [pre-draft]. This is the team that I want to win a championship with, and what's meant for me is what's meant for me.”