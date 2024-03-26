Why did NFL ban hip-drop tackle? Here's what to know about new rule change

A significant rule change has been enacted by the NFL, prohibiting hip-drop tackles during games starting this 2024 season. During the annual league meeting in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, the competition committee of the league unanimously voted in favour of the change. NFL bans hip-drop tackles starting 2024 season(REUTERS)

What is the hip-drop tackle?

During the controversial hip-drop tackle, a defender can wrap the ball carrier with both arms or hold them with both hands. The move is defined by the competition committee as the defender “unweighting himself by swivelling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner's leg(s) at or below the knee.”

Why did NFL ban hip-drop tackle?

Any hip-drop tackle that occurs during play will result in a 15-yard penalty, possible fines, and a player warning. Since the hip-drop tackle has been contentious and has resulted in multiple player injuries over the years, Commissioner Roger Goodell has been pushing for a rule change.

The 2022 postseason tackle by former San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward on Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and the 2023 injury to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews against the Cincinnati Bengals are two examples that are being to highlight the grave consequences of hip-drop tackle.

Out of 20,000 tackles examined by the NFL since 2022, 105 have been found to be hip-drop tackles, meaning that the tackle increases the risk of injury by 25 times the average tackle rate.

The NFL Players Association objected, but the rule change was implemented to increase player safety in spite of worries about confusion for officials, coaches, players, and fans.

"The players oppose any attempt by the NFL to implement a rule prohibiting a ‘swivel hip-drop’ tackle," the NFLPA said, adding, “While the NFLPA remains committed to improvements to our game with health and safety in mind, we cannot support a rule change that causes confusion for us as players, for coaches, for officials, and especially for fans. We call on the NFL, again, to reconsider implementing this rule.”