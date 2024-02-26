PVL Weekly Roundup: Ahmedabad Defenders dominant, Chennai Blitz' resurgence on the cards

The third season of Prime Volleyball League has dazzled the home crowd in Chennai over the past week with some thrilling action on the court. The defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders showcased that their title win last season was no fluke with skipper Muthusamy Appavu being the most valuable player for the side. His tremendous passing provided plenty of options to Ahmedabad's attacks, keeping the opposition on their toes to figure out where the ball might come from. With two wins in two games, the Defenders are currently at the top. Ahmedabad Defenders' players

The Chennai Blitz, on the other hand, suffered a loss in straight sets against Ahmedabad Defenders to start their campaign in front of the home crowd. With the magic of Akhin GS in the middle, who has been the best blocker so far this season, Blitz made a tremendous comeback by winning their next two games without dropping a single set.

The Season one champions Kolkata Thunderbolts have not had the best starts, losing their first two games, while a change in coaching set-up has not done yet changed the fortunes of Kochi Blue Spikers, who have also lost both their games so far.

The newbies Delhi Toofans achieved the biggest upset of the season so far, defeating the defending Champions Bengaluru Torpeodes in their second match to get off the mark. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Black Hawks registered one of the biggest comeback wins in the history of the league, defeating Mumbai Meteors 3-2, after going down two sets early on in the game.

The best player of the season has been Nandhagopal for Ahmedabad Defenders, who not only has made some tremendous serves, but also has been in a rich vein of form in the attacks. In defence, Akhin GS has performed well in the middle and has been the key for Chennai this season so far.