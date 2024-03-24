Dallas teen with leukaemia who inspired people to register for bone marrow donations has special Palm Sunday celebration

A Dallas boy, 14, who is battling leukaemia had a special Palm Sunday celebration while he is in remission. 14-year-old Pike Petersen was diagnosed with the disease and had a bone marrow transplant 100 days ago. A Dallas teen with leukaemia who inspired people to register for bone marrow donations had a special Palm Sunday celebration (AP Photo/Aaron Favila - representational image)(AP)

To his delight, friends and family gathered at his hospital on Saturday, March 23, to celebrate with him. It meant the world to his parents.

Petersen is still recovering. His family learned on Saturday morning that his test was negative for leukaemia. While they hoped he would be able to get out of the hospital and attend church on Saturday, March 24, that was not possible. So they brought church to him a day early.

Members of the Park Cities Baptist Church gathered at the Medical City Children’s Hospital on Saturday, for a Palm Sunday service. Petersen saw his loved ones after several weeks.

The boy’s father said Peterson was overjoyed. "There’s a lot of people that don’t get to this step and have to say goodbye to their children, and we’re mindful of that. We’re not ready to give up yet, and neither is Pike, so we just keep fighting," Paul Petersen said, according to Fox 4.

Pike Petersen inspired thousands to get registered as potential blood stem cell donors

Last year, the North Texas teen inspired thousands of people to get registered as potential blood stem cell donors. He found a match who turned out to be close to his home – his own brother. It was surprising as most blood cancer patients find their matches among strangers. In fact, six out of 10 blood cancer patients never manage to find a match at all – the major reason is that not many people register to be donors.

Petersen was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia when he was only 13. His brother, 21-year-old Philip Petersen, a senior at Oklahoma State, was able to save him.