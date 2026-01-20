Dan Sturges cause of death: What happened to the Michigan State hockey director? Details

"Michigan State Athletics is deeply saddened to announce the unexpected passing of MSU Hockey's Dan Sturges," the program announced on X.

Dan Sturges, the Director of the Michigan State University hockey program, has passed away, MSU announced on social media Monday. Reports said that Sturges dies "unexpectedly" but his cause of death is yet to yet revealed. He was 41.

“Dan Sturges was a beloved member of the Michigan State hockey family, and our entire community is stunned at this devastating news,” MSU Hockey head coach Adam Nightingale wrote.

“He was an adoring father and a devoted husband, and our hearts break for his wife Becky and their sons. As a player and later as a member of our staff, Dan loved being a Spartan and worked every day to make the program the best it possibly could be.

"His passion, dedication and impact will leave a lasting legacy,” he added.

What Happened To Dan Sturges? Michigan State Athletics has not revealed how Dan Sturges died. However, the unexpected and sudden nature of his death has caused a buzz. As of now, no details have come from either Michigan State or the Sturges family. But, there are no reports if any foul play involved.

Social Media Pays Tribute Fans of MSU Hockey paid tribute to Dan Sturges on social media. A lot of comment came underneath the official X post of MSU Athletics.

“Unreal, Dan was such a huge part of Spartan Hockey, gamedays won’t be the same,” one user wrote.