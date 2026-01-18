Was Gucci Mane really shot at an Atlanta gas station? Here's the truth behind viral rumor

A rumor is viral on social media claiming that rapper Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, was injured in a shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The viral social media posts claim that Mane was shot eight times in the head while he was filming a music video at a gas station in Atlanta. However, the posts are most likely a hoax. Rapper Gucci Mane. (Instagram/ @laflare1017)

As of now, no reports on sources close to the rapper have confirmed that he was injured in the shooting at a gas station. The claim first surfaced with a video where the individuals seen have been blurred, so their faces are not clearly visible. Some posts were shared claiming that rapper Pooh Shiesty was behind the purported shooting.

The video was shared purportedly as the video of the shooting involving Gucci Mane.

However, the claim is a hoax, as there is no official confirmation of the rapper being shot at an Atlanta gas station. The most recent shooting to have taken place at a gas station in Atlanta dates back to January 16, Friday, where, according to Atlanta News First, a 55-year-old man was killed. Gucci Mane is 45 years old.

Here's the viral video: