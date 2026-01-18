Was Gucci Mane really shot at an Atlanta gas station? Here's the truth behind viral rumor
Viral posts claim Gucci Mane was shot at an Atlanta gas station with Pooh Shiesty being involved, but no sources confirm it; the video is likely a hoax.
A rumor is viral on social media claiming that rapper Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, was injured in a shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The viral social media posts claim that Mane was shot eight times in the head while he was filming a music video at a gas station in Atlanta. However, the posts are most likely a hoax.
As of now, no reports on sources close to the rapper have confirmed that he was injured in the shooting at a gas station. The claim first surfaced with a video where the individuals seen have been blurred, so their faces are not clearly visible. Some posts were shared claiming that rapper Pooh Shiesty was behind the purported shooting.
The video was shared purportedly as the video of the shooting involving Gucci Mane.
However, the claim is a hoax, as there is no official confirmation of the rapper being shot at an Atlanta gas station. The most recent shooting to have taken place at a gas station in Atlanta dates back to January 16, Friday, where, according to Atlanta News First, a 55-year-old man was killed. Gucci Mane is 45 years old.
Here's the viral video:
AI-generated photos of the rapper being carted out of the gas station were also widely shared on social media, adding to rumors about the Alabama rapper being shot "eight times." For instance, here's a post:
The hoax led to prayers and concerns pouring in for the rapper, with hundreds of fans falling for the hoax.
“There’s rumors going around saying that Pooh Shiesty allegedly was behind the the gucci mane shooting in atlanta this morning via backendfendi 😳🤦🏽♂️ Pray for gucci,” one fan wrote.
“American Rapper, Gucci Mane, has reportedly been shot in Atlanta, GA, at a gas station where he was filming a music video. Deputies said he was rushed to a hospital and is on life support,” said another.
Who Is Rapper Gucci Mane?
Gucci Mane (Radric Delantic Davis) is one of the US's most influential rappers. Considered a pioneer of Atlanta’s trap music scene, he rose to fame in the mid-2000s with hits like Icy and Wasted and helped launch the careers of stars such as Migos, Young Thug, and Waka Flocka Flame.
After serving prison time, he returned in 2016 with a successful musical comeback. He has over 16 million followers across social media platforms.