Daniel Said dead at 69: 5 things to know about ‘Epstein trafficker’ whose name appeared 2000 times in bombshell files

A modelling scout associated with Jeffrey Epstein has been discovered deceased at his residence in Paris. The body of Daniel Siad, whose name was mentioned 2,000 times in the Epstein documents, was found on Monday in the suburb of Colombes.

Daniel Siad, a modeling scout linked to Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in Paris. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death, with initial reports suggesting cardiac arrest. (AP)

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"An investigation to determine the cause of death was opened on Monday evening following the discovery," the Nanterre prosecutor's office stated.

Daniel Siad found dead in Paris, probe launched amid cardiac arrest reports

Authorities announced that an autopsy would be conducted. According to Le Parisien, he passed away due to cardiac arrest.

The 69-year-old claimed he was unaware of Epstein's actual character but acknowledged that he had introduced models to him, asserting that they had not raised any complaints subsequently.

Also Read: Leon Black hearing: Former Apollo CEO claims Epstein misled him on financial fees, duped him out of more than $60mn

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{{^usCountry}} He was among several people being investigated in France concerning Epstein and was also confronted with allegations of rape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was among several people being investigated in France concerning Epstein and was also confronted with allegations of rape. {{/usCountry}}

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His body was discovered in his kitchen by a 28-year-old woman who was residing him, as per Le Parisien.

The newspaper stated that a neighbor tried to perform CPR, but unfortunately, he could not be revived.

Epstein is thought to have sexually exploited numerous girls and young women, with people associated with the modeling industry among those alleged to have enabled his offenses.

Daniel Siad found dead: 5 things you need to know about ‘Epstein recruiter’

Siad was under investigation in France due to allegations that he assisted Epstein in trafficking and abusing women. He had denied any wrongdoing, asserting that he was unaware of the convicted pedophile's "dangerous" nature. Siad and Epstein exchanged communications for approximately a decade, with their final interaction occurring shortly before the financier's suicide in a Manhattan detention facility in 2019. In emails found within the Epstein files, Siad boasted about the women he had encountered. “Hello Jeffrey, I just found an amizinng [sic] one. She is 20 years old but she looks younger, from Latvia,” he wrote in a message sent in June 2009, one year after Epstein admitted guilt in Florida for soliciting prostitution. In a July 2014 email, Siad seemingly likened the process of recruiting women to fishing. “In this busyness [sic] I feel like fisherman, some time I cache quick, some time no fish,” he reportedly communicated to Epstein. In that specific correspondence, Siad conveyed his frustration regarding Epstein's cancellation of a meeting. “I will reimburse you of course for any expenses,” Epstein replied back. “I value your friendship and hope this did not cause you too much trouble.” He faced accusations from two women regarding grooming them for Epstein. In February, former Swedish model Ebba Karlsson alleged that Siad raped her at the age of 20 and groomed her for Gerald Marie, the ex-head of the Elite modeling agency. Both Siad and Marie have denied these claims. In May, a model identified as Juliette stated that Siad groomed her in 2004 when she was 21 years old.

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