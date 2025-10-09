Dark cult or voodoo? New York residents in shock after decapitated birds found in gruesome discovery

Authorities in upstate New York have launched an investigation after two roosters and a white dove were found decapitated and drained of blood in a horrific discovery. A possible link to dark ritualistic sacrifices is now being investigated. New York residents in shock after decapitated birds found in gruesome discovery (Unsplash - representational image)

The gruesome scene was discovered near Lake Carmel in Putnam County on Friday. This is latest in a series of disturbing discoveries made in the upstate community, prompting locals to wonder if there is a cult.

Authorities provide update

Putnam County SPCA (NY) said in a Facebook post that a “garbage bag containing dead birds” was found on the “side of Holland Drive, near Route 52, in the area of Lake Carmel.” “Upon arrival, Putnam County SPCA Detectives observed two (2) mutilated and decapitated roosters/chickens and one (1) mutilated and decapitated white dove inside the bag. The area where this bag was found was only a short distance from where other bags of mutilated animals have been found in recent months, possibly the result of ritualistic killings,” the post read.

It added, “The Putnam County SPCA asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us. Calls can remain anonymous.”

As many as ten similar discoveries have been made in the area so far this year. In April, two butchered birds were found stuffed in a garbage bag and dumped nearby, according to News12.

The birds found in the latest incident had been drained of blood. “Extremely shocking,” an area resident told the outlet.

Practitioners of voodoo, Santeria and similar dark crafts often carry out animal sacrifices in shocking rituals. Authorities, however, believe that the theory is difficult to prove unless the perpetrators are caught.

“At that moment, when they do the dumping, the only crime that’s being committed is a town ordinance or illegal dumping because we can’t prove at that moment that they did anything of the animals,” Chief Ken Ross of the SPCA’s law enforcement wing told News12. “To have knowledge of what’s going on before hand and being able to look into it, that would be great.”

Anyone with information on the cases has been urged to call the SPCA at 845-520-6915.