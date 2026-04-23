‘No RIP for Darrell Sheets’: Ivy Calvin slammed after Storage Wars rival reveals bullying angle

Darrell Sheets, popular Storage Wars star, died at the age of 67 on Wednesday, authorities confirmed. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, officers responded to a report of a deceased individual on Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets died on Wednesday (Darrell Sheets/ Instagram)

Sheets was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said the case remains under active investigation, with his body transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

Read More: ‘You will be missed’: Darrell Sheets' last Instagram post in focus after gunshot death

Darrell Sheets was bullied Meanwhile, Sheets' Storage Wars rival Rene Nezhoda revealed that he was bullied. In a video message to TMZ, Nezhoda said he believes Sheets had been subjected to relentless online abuse prior to his death, and urged people to reflect on the consequences of such behavior.

He emphasized that individuals should be held accountable for cyberbullying, whether the targets are reality TV personalities, athletes, or other public figures, adding that he hopes the situation serves as a broader wake-up call.

Nezhoda further acknowledged that he and Sheets had their differences over the years, largely due to their competitive dynamic on Storage Wars. However, he stressed that beneath that rivalry, there was a genuine friendship.

Read More: Darrell Sheets family: All on ex-wife Kimber Wuerfel, Romney Snyder engagement, fiancé Patty Rich and his kids

Ivy Calvin faces flak Another Storage Wars cast member, Ivy Calvin, is facing flak on social media after posting a video shortly after Sheets' passing was announced. In the clip, he can be seen holding a fish-shaped artifact. “Giant lure $100 quick sale or what’s your price you pay shipping,” he wrote in the caption.

His followers quickly reacted, with some asking why he has not posted about Darrell Sheets' death. “No RIP for Darrell Sheets,” one person wrote.