Date for ‘No Kings’ protest revealed: When is it and how many people are expected to participate?

A third round of “No Kings” protests is scheduled for this spring, with organizers stating that they are preparing their most extensive demonstrations to date across the US to contest what they describe as authoritarianism under President Donald Trump. The upcoming No Kings protests on March 28 aim to mobilize millions against Trump's perceived authoritarianism. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (AP)

In the past, ‘No Kings’ protest rallies have attracted millions of participants, and organizers anticipate even larger crowds on March 28 following Trump's immigration enforcement actions in Minneapolis, where violent confrontations have resulted in the deaths of two people.

Ezra Levin, co-executive director of the nonprofit Indivisible, in an interview with The Associated Press prior to Wednesday's announcement, stated that they anticipate this will be the most significant protest in American history. He forecasted that up to 9 million people are expected to participate.

The “No Kings” protests, conducted by a variety of organizations nationwide, have become a central point of anger regarding Trump's efforts to centralize and enhance his authority.

First ‘No Kings’ protest and Trump's take on it Last year, Trump stated that he believed the participants in No Kings protests did not reflect Americans, adding that “I’m not a king.”

In June, the inaugural “No Kings” rallies were held in almost 2,000 locations across the country, encompassing cities, towns, and community areas.

These demonstrations were a response to unrest stemming from federal immigration raids and the deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles by Trump, where tensions heightened as protesters obstructed a freeway and ignited vehicles.

Additionally, these rallies were significantly organized to oppose a military parade in the nation’s capital that celebrated the Army’s 250th anniversary and coincided with Trump’s birthday.

‘No Kings’ protest 2026: What's all on focus amid ICE crackdown? The most recent series of ‘No Kings’ protests had been planned prior to the enforcement actions in Minneapolis. The recent killings of two US citizens by federal agents have shifted the focus of these plans.

Levin expressed that their plan is to demonstrate “support for Minnesota and immigrant communities all over” while opposing “the secret police force that is murdering Americans and infringing on their basic constitutional rights.”

“And what we know is, the only way to defend those rights is to exercise them, and you do that in nonviolent but forceful ways, and that’s what I expect to see in ‘No Kings’ three,” Levin asserted.