David Morales has been identified as the suspect who shot and killed a deputy in Porterville, California. Tulare County Sheriff Boudreaux held a news conference after the deputy-involved shooting on Thursday morning.

Sheriff's office personnel seen at the scene after David Morales shot a Tulare County deputy in Porterville, California.(Facebook/Tulare County Sheriff's Office)

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The sheriff said the deputy did not survive the shooting. The deputies had been serving a search warrant in the Newcomb and Grand area of Porterville, when the incident took place, as per ABC7. This was around 10:20am. The deputy who was hurt was moved to safety and then transported to a hospital. He died at 11:20am, as per reports.

As per the sheriff, Porterville, Tulare, Farmersville Police Departments were present to assist, as were the California Highway Patrol helicopter, and Bakersfield and Visalia SWAT. Nearby schools including Monache High School, Oak Grove Elementary School, Sequoia Middle School, and Lombardi Elementary were under a shelter-in-place order, the sheriff shared.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that children were safe and urged people to stay away from the area until further notice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that children were safe and urged people to stay away from the area until further notice. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here's all you need to know about David Morales, the suspect in the Porterville shooting. David Morales: 5 things to know about Porterville shooter David Morales is 60 years old and stands accused of shooting the Tulare County deputy who died later. The deputy Morales shot was not serving the eviction notice, but had responded to the call for help. As per the sheriff, Morales was using a high-powered rifle to carry out the shooting. The Tulare County sheriff shared that Morales remained barricaded in a nearby home after the shooting took place. When officers were serving the search warrant, Morales reportedly began to shoot. As officers returned fire, Morales continued shooting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's all you need to know about David Morales, the suspect in the Porterville shooting. David Morales: 5 things to know about Porterville shooter David Morales is 60 years old and stands accused of shooting the Tulare County deputy who died later. The deputy Morales shot was not serving the eviction notice, but had responded to the call for help. As per the sheriff, Morales was using a high-powered rifle to carry out the shooting. The Tulare County sheriff shared that Morales remained barricaded in a nearby home after the shooting took place. When officers were serving the search warrant, Morales reportedly began to shoot. As officers returned fire, Morales continued shooting. {{/usCountry}}

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“Sheriff Boudreaux is devastated to announce the loss of a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, after he was shot and killed this morning in Porterville. Around 10:20 a.m. on 4/9/26, TCSO Deputies were in the area Newcomb and Grand in Porterville serving an eviction notice, when 60-year-old David Morales opened fire on them, hitting one TCSO Deputy,” a statement from the sheriff's office read.

It added, “The Deputy was rushed to a local hospital, where we are heartbroken to confirm, he passed away. Right now, Deputies are still on scene, as Morales is outstanding and shots are still being fired. Sheriff Boudreaux wants to urge anyone in that area to shelter in place. All schools in the area are also lockdown.”

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“Sheriff Boudreaux has met with the fallen Deputy’s family and offered his deepest condolences. All of us at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office are shocked and incredibly saddened by today’s tragic events. We ask that you keep our Deputy’s grieving family in your prayers,” the statement further said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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