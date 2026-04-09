What really happened in Rickey Thenarse’s LA shooting? Love triangle angle probed

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Rickey Thenarse was shot in the stomach in South Los Angeles on Friday and taken to the hospital for emergency surgery, according to TMZ Sports. He got medical help quickly and is expected to fully recover. Rickey Thenarse hospitalized after shooting; investigation ongoing. (nfl)

What happened? Thenarse was shot in South Los Angeles but the exact details are still unclear.

According to reports, Thenarse received medical help quickly and is expected to recover.

Sources told TMZ that he may have been involved in a love triangle with his girlfriend and the father of her child which may have led to the incident.

According to law enforcement, a man and a woman were seen leaving the scene in a black SUV.

No arrests have been made so far and police are continuing their investigation.

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His career Rickey Thenarse was a highly rated player in high school and was a four-star recruit before choosing to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He was part of the team from 2006 to 2010 and played in 51 games during his college career.

He started out as a strong special teams player and won the unit’s MVP award in 2006 and 2007. Over time, he earned a bigger role on defense and later became a starter. In 2009, he suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss most of the season but he returned the next year and played in 10 games, starting five of them.

During his time at Nebraska, he recorded 34 tackles, one interception and one fumble. He also won the Tom Novak Award which, according to Nebraska’s website, "is chosen by media members and given to the player who has had a successful Cornhusker career while overcome odds and adversity."

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After going undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft, Thenarse signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent. He took part in training camp and played in three preseason games, recording one tackle. He did not play in an official NFL game and was released during the team’s final roster cuts in August, ending his professional football career.