Randy Hoppert: 5 things about Tulare County deputy killed by David Morales in Porterville shooting

Randy Hoppert has been identified as the Tulare County Sheriff's office deputy who was shot and killed by David Morales in Porterville, California. Sheriff Boudreaux organized a news conference after the deputy-involved shooting on Thursday morning. Randy Hoppert died in the line of duty, and the Tulare County Sheriff expressed condolences to his family. (Facebook/Debbie Ortiz Hoppert)

The sheriff shared that deputies had been serving a search warrant in the Newcomb and Grand area of Porterville, when they came across Morales who opened fire. Deputies fired back and it was later reported that Morales had barricaded himself inside a house. The shooting broke out around 10:20am. Amid the exchange of fire, Hoppert was hurt by a bullet from what authorities believed to be Morales' ‘high-powered’ rifle. He was taken to a hospital and declared dead at 11:20am.

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“Sheriff Boudreaux is devastated to announce the loss of a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, after he was shot and killed this morning in Porterville,” a statement from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office read. “Sheriff Boudreaux has met with the fallen Deputy’s family and offered his deepest condolences. All of us at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office are shocked and incredibly saddened by today’s tragic events. We ask that you keep our Deputy’s grieving family in your prayers.” it added.

As locals, friends, and family mourn Randy Hoppert's demise, here is all you need to know about the slain deputy.