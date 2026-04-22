David Wilcock: 5 things to know as paranormal writer declared dead amid ‘mental health crisis’

David Wilcock, the American author known for his work in the paranormal field and as a YouTuber, has passed away at 53, according to information obtained by TMZ.

David Wilcock dies: 5 things to know

Officials in Boulder County, Colorado report that deputies were sent out on Monday following a 911 call received at approximately 10:44 AM regarding an unspecified issue just outside the town of Nederland. According to authorities, the emergency communications specialist who received the 911 call suspected that the caller was experiencing a mental health crisis. Upon arrival, deputies found a man outside a residence who was armed. Shortly after their arrival, officials state that the man inflicted harm upon himself with the weapon. He was declared dead at the scene. Investigators indicate that deputies conducted a search of the home and the surrounding area, finding no additional individuals. Detectives are currently collaborating with the Boulder County Coroner's Office to ascertain the official cause and manner of death.

American author and YouTuber David Wilcock, famous for his work in the paranormal realm, has died at 53, according to TMZ.

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Also Read: David Wilcock's chilling message to viewers two days before death reports, ‘it’s a little bit scary…’

Anna Paulina Luna announces David Wilcock's passing

Earlier, US Representative Anna Paulina Luna took to X to declared the death of David Wilcock. “We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock. We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted,” she wrote.

Wilcock was formerly wed to Elizabeth. According to IMDb, they married in 2017 and separated in 2021. Elizabeth is recognized as a spiritual creator and educator, particularly known for her work 'Priestess Path'.

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{{^usCountry}} Wilcock hails from Rotterdam, New York, and his father, Donald, was a journalist who wrote a biography on Buddy Guy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wilcock hails from Rotterdam, New York, and his father, Donald, was a journalist who wrote a biography on Buddy Guy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While Wilcock's net worth is not publicly disclosed, estimates suggest it may range from $1 million to $5 million, derived from book royalties, media contracts, and other sources. Nonetheless, this information cannot be verified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Wilcock's net worth is not publicly disclosed, estimates suggest it may range from $1 million to $5 million, derived from book royalties, media contracts, and other sources. Nonetheless, this information cannot be verified. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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