Day after Hudson horror, plane with 2 on board crashes in New York field

PTI |
Apr 13, 2025 07:14 AM IST

A twin-engine plane crashed in upstate New York. The Mitsubishi MU-2B was en route to Columbia County Airport but went down 30 miles away

A twin-engine plane with two people on board crashed Saturday in a muddy field in upstate New York.

The wreckage of a helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River is extracted from the water in Jersey City, New Jersey, US.(Bloomberg)
The wreckage of a helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River is extracted from the water in Jersey City, New Jersey, US.(Bloomberg)

Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore described the incident as a fatal crash, but she declined to say how many people died.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Mitsubishi MU-2B was headed to Columbia County Airport near Hudson, but crashed about 30 miles away near Copake.

The mud, weather and snow have made it difficult for first responders to get to the site, Salvatore said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it has deployed an investigation team, expected to arrive in New York Saturday evening.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
