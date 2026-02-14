Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Daytona 500: How to watch ARCA 200 race live for free? Start time, schedule and more

    The ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway started at noon on Saturday; it airs on FOX and streams free via Fubo trial.

    Updated on: Feb 15, 2026 12:04 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The start time for the NASCAR's ARCA 200 race at Daytona 500 on Saturday February 14 was set at 12pm ET. The race at the Daytona International Speedway will air on FOX and can also be watched for free with a 7-day free trial on fuboTV.

    A general view of qualifying for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14. (Getty Images via AFP)
    A general view of qualifying for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14. (Getty Images via AFP)

    ARCA 200, also referred to as the General Tire 200 is a part of the ARCA Menards Series. The 200-mile stock car race at Daytona Beach in Florida begun at 12pm ET. However, for Sunday, the start time was updated to 1:30pm ET from 12pm ET. No reason was announced for the change. "The start time for the Daytona 500 has been moved up to 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday," a statement read.

    How To Watch Daytona 500? Time, TV Channel And Streaming

    The Daytona 500's ARCA 200 race will start at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. It is being broadcast live on Fox Sports and Fox affiliate networks as part of the Daytona 500 broadcast. Those who wish to stream it live can do so with fuboTV. It can be watched for free for non-subscriber with a 7-day free trial.

    Earlier in the day, the O'Reilly qualifying was held at 10am at the Daytona International speedway. Gates to the event opened around 8am today and the franchises held practice races before going into the final race of the Daytona 500 NASCAR cup on Sunday at 3pm.

    Also read: Grieving Denny Hamlin vows to dig deep and chase a first NASCAR Cup title

    Daytona Results: Austin Reed Wins O'Riley Beating Jesse Love

    Austin Reed, driving the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro SS for Richard Childress Racing, secured the pole position in the O'Riley qualifying. He completed the race in 49.39 minutes and made the pole. 26 drivers turned in for the qualifying lap at the O'Riley. Reed beat defending champion Jesse Love who held the fastest time record of 49.411 minutes.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Daytona 500: How To Watch ARCA 200 Race Live For Free? Start Time, Schedule And More
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes