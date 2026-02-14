Daytona 500: How to watch ARCA 200 race live for free? Start time, schedule and more

The start time for the NASCAR's ARCA 200 race at Daytona 500 on Saturday February 14 was set at 12pm ET. The race at the Daytona International Speedway will air on FOX and can also be watched for free with a 7-day free trial on fuboTV. A general view of qualifying for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14. (Getty Images via AFP)

ARCA 200, also referred to as the General Tire 200 is a part of the ARCA Menards Series. The 200-mile stock car race at Daytona Beach in Florida begun at 12pm ET. However, for Sunday, the start time was updated to 1:30pm ET from 12pm ET. No reason was announced for the change. "The start time for the Daytona 500 has been moved up to 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday," a statement read.

How To Watch Daytona 500? Time, TV Channel And Streaming The Daytona 500's ARCA 200 race will start at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. It is being broadcast live on Fox Sports and Fox affiliate networks as part of the Daytona 500 broadcast. Those who wish to stream it live can do so with fuboTV. It can be watched for free for non-subscriber with a 7-day free trial.

Earlier in the day, the O'Reilly qualifying was held at 10am at the Daytona International speedway. Gates to the event opened around 8am today and the franchises held practice races before going into the final race of the Daytona 500 NASCAR cup on Sunday at 3pm.

