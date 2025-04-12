Limo-sized dead grey whale washes ashore in Huntington Beach, cause of death a mystery

A dead 25-foot grey whale washed ashore near the Huntington Beach pier on Friday, April 11. The Orange County Register cited the CEO of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Glenn Gray, to report that the Laguna Beach-based program responded to the situation early Saturday and a necropsy is underway. A dead whale washed ashore in Huntington Beach(Unsplash)

Photos of the dead mammal, as long as a stretch version of SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade, surfaced on social media.

Read More: Surviving inside a whale: Kayaker's shocking experience in Strait of Magellan. ‘I closed my eyes, and…’

“Sad to see a large gray whale beached itself this morning in Huntington Beach……supposedly weighed 60,000 lbs which I understand is about average for an adult whale…..now this is the extent of my expertise on gray whales,” a local real estate broker, Lytle G. Warren, wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

They also posted a photo of the dead grey whale. The cause of death of the female whale is unknown at this time, Gray confirmed to The Orange County Register. The publication further quoted city spokesperson Jennifer Carey saying that the whale washed up Friday near Tower 7. The area has been cordoned off by Huntington Beach Marine Safety.

Read More: Man on solo ocean row surrounded by dozens of whales for hours in surreal encounter

The local media outlet reported that Huntington Beach's Public Works Department has received authorization from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and PMMC to bury the whale on Sunday morning.

Rare minke whale in Long Beach’s Rainbow Harbor

Only last week a rare minke whale had washed up in Long Beach’s Rainbow Harbor. The mammal had to be euthanized on Tuesday, April 8, after getting stuck in shallow waters near the Emeryville Marina in California's San Francisco Bay.

Marine Mammal Center posted on X that the whale had been swimming in the bay when it was ‘temporarily immersed in mud in shallow water at low tide, but remained calm before moving to deeper water on its own’.

The minkewhale was then trapped and was unable to be freed from the mudflat. The organization further stated that because of this ‘the animal was suffering and had little chance of survival’.