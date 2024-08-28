Deadly sloth fever with no cure spreads across Europe and U.S: Symptoms, affected regions, everything to know

A dangerous and highly contagious disease, known as Deadly Sloth Fever, is spreading rapidly across Europe and the United States, posing a serious threat to public health worldwide. In a recent development, over 20 individuals returning to the United States from Cuba have been diagnosed with Oropouche virus the pathogen behind this outbreak. Brazil has reported its first-ever deaths from the Oropouche virus, a rare disease spread by midges and mosquitoes.(Pixabay)

With a rapidly increasing number of cases reported across these regions, virologists and health officials are racing to understand the nature of the disease and develop effective countermeasures.

How is the Oropouche virus spreading?

The Oropouche virus also referred to as Deadly Sloth Fever, is mainly spread by the bites of midges and certain mosquitoes. This virus is naturally found in areas with dense forests and warm climates, especially the Amazon rainforest. The first instance of a human being infected with the Oropouche virus was recorded in 1955 in the town of Oropouche, Trinidad and Tobago.

Surprisingly, the virus was initially found in a sloth in Brazil five years after the first human case, earning it the name “sloth fever.”

How does the Oropouche virus spread?

Scientists believed that sloths played a key role in transmitting the virus between insects and animals. In humans, the virus is spread by the bites of flies called midges and certain types of mosquitoes. Reportedly humans have contracted the virus while visiting forested areas and are thought to have helped the virus reach towns and cities, although direct person-to-person transmission has not yet been documented, according to the AP.

What are the symptoms?

Deadly Sloth Fever shares a lot of symptoms with other tropical illnesses like dengue, Zika, and malaria. You might feel feverish, get headaches, and have muscle pain. Some people might also get diarrhoea, feel sick to their stomach, throw up, or develop rashes.

Reportedly, in really bad cases, the illness can cause bleeding, brain inflammation, or swelling of the brain.

Is there any death recorded from the Oropouche virus

While deaths from the Oropouche virus are rare, two recent cases in Brazil this year involving young and otherwise healthy individuals have raised concerns. This is the first time fatalities have been associated with the virus, and there's now evidence suggesting that it can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus, potentially causing harmful birth outcomes.

Is there a vaccine available for the Oropouche virus

There are no immunisations to stop illnesses and no drugs accessible for managing the signs as of now.

Regions affected

Cases Reported: Since late last year, over 8,000 locally acquired cases have been reported in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, and Peru.

Cuba’s Spread: Health officials in Cuba began reporting cases in May, with the virus spreading rapidly from rural areas to urban centres, including Havana.

European Cases: Between June and July 2024, the European Union recorded 19 cases: 12 in Spain, 5 in Italy, and 2 in Germany. No deaths have been reported in Europe.

U.S. Situation: There is no current evidence of the virus spreading in the United States.

Advisory: U.S. officials are advising doctors to monitor travellers from Cuba and South America for signs of the virus.