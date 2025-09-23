NEW YORK — Lawyers for music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs urged a New York federal judge Monday to sentence him early next month to no more than 14 months in prison for his conviction on two prostitution-related charges, meaning he'd go free almost immediately if the judge agreed. Defense tells judge Sean 'Diddy' Combs has served enough time behind bars

The lawyers made their arguments in a written submission to Judge Arun Subramanian, who has already rejected a proposed $50 million bail package, signaling that he doesn't believe the Grammy-winning artist is close to being released.

Combs faces an Oct. 3 sentencing after his July conviction by a Manhattan jury on two Mann Act charges that outlaw interstate commerce related to prostitution. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Bad Boy Records founder was exonerated on more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that would have required a minimum of 15 years in prison and the possibility of a life sentence.

In their submission, Combs' lawyers argued that a jury sent a loud message to the judge by exonerating him of the most serious charges.

“Put simply, the jury has spoken. Its verdict represents an ‘affirmative indication of innocence,’” the lawyers said.

“He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America — yet has made the most of that punishment. It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life,” they added.

Prosecutors, who will submit their recommendations prior to the Oct. 3 sentencing, have already said they’ll urge Combs stay imprisoned substantially longer than the four to five years they originally thought.

Defense lawyers, though, wrote in their submission Monday that prosecutors “have lost all perspective.”

The music maven's trial featured lengthy testimony from two former girlfriends of Combs who said they felt forced to participate in drug-fueled sex marathons with male sex workers as Combs watched and sometimes filmed the dayslong encounters.

R&B singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura testified that she participated in hundreds of the meetups that were referred to as “freak-offs” while she was his most frequent girlfriend from 2007 to 2018.

Another ex-girlfriend, testifying under the pseudonym “Jane,” said she also felt pressured to perform sexually with male sex workers while she dated Combs from 2021 until his arrest at a New York hotel a year ago.

There was also extensive testimony during the trial about Combs beating his girlfriends and using violence and the fears of it to control those around him.

Defense lawyers at trial conceded that there was domestic abuse but said the charges brought by prosecutors were not proven.

