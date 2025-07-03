Democrats erupt in cheers as GOP scrambles to get votes for Trump's Big Beautiful Bill | Video

The Republicans backing US President Donald Trump's ‘Big, Beautiful’ tax bill appeared to have lost numbers in a key procedural vote in the House of Representatives. US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, center right, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Conservative hardliners' resistance to Donald Trump's massive tax and spending package softened late Wednesday as the president and his allies worked to win them over.(Bloomberg)

A video surfaced on social media, showing the Democrats erupting in cheers as four Republicans voted no on the resolution to move the bill to a debate. The Republicans can only afford to lose three votes.

The Republican leadership plans to keep the vote open as long as it takes as part of a pressure campaign to convince GOP holdouts to fold and allow the House to move on to Trump’s bill. GOP leaders believe they can call hardliners’ bluff after marathon talks during an earlier seven-hour procedural vote, though some of those same members have declared they are dug in and want more time to try to change the Senate’s version of Trump’s bill.

If GOP leadership is able to flip the holdouts and the procedural vote succeeds, the House would move on to final passage as quickly as possible, likely within about two hours, following debate on the bill.

Speaker Mike Johnson scrambles to get votes for Donald Trump's Bill

Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team scrambled to whip members to back the procedural vote on Donald Trump’s tax bill in a furious last-minute scramble as the vote was underway.

Over an hour into the vote, Johnson still has four members voting against bringing Trump’s bill to the floor — enough to sink the procedural vote and prevent a vote on final passage. That many “no” votes is also enough to tank the bill: He can afford to lose three.

The no votes are: Reps. Andrew Clyde, Keith Self, Victoria Spartz and Brian Fitzpatrick — the latter a surprise to some in GOP leadership.

Johnson has been spotted on the floor talking to Clyde, one of the current four no—votes, Rep. David Valadao, a centrist who has not yet voted, and Rep. Greg Murphy, who has concerns about Medicaid cuts in his home state of North Carolina. There are roughly 10 members who have not yet voted.