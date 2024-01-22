DeSantis out, Trump hopes to win New Hampshire but Nikki Haley pinning her hopes on…

Donald Trump is aiming to secure the Republican presidential nomination as the race narrows down to a two-person competition, following the withdrawal of Florida governor Ron DeSantis less than 48 hours before the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday. (FILES) US President Donald Trump meets with Nikki Haley, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations in the Oval office of the White House on October 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Unless faced with a defeat in the Granite State or a closely contested second place from the remaining rival, Nikki Haley, the path to Trump's nomination to challenge President Joe Biden in November may significantly hasten.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The former president achieved a decisive victory over DeSantis in Iowa last week, with Haley trailing in third place. Historically, no candidate has failed to clinch the Republican nomination after winning the first two states.

Make-or-break moment for Nikki Haley

This pivotal moment makes the New Hampshire primary a make-or-break scenario for Haley, Trump's former UN ambassador, who lags behind her former boss in polling for what is considered her stronghold.

Trump, at 77, has intensified criticisms of Haley in the past week, labeling her as "not smart enough" and asserting that she lacks the respect of voters. During an endorsement event for DeSantis, Trump praised the governor as a "very capable person" and suggested that the endorsement played a crucial role in securing votes.

Haley, in turn, targeted Trump's mental acuity, highlighting a recent confusion where he mistakenly identified her as Democrat Nancy Pelosi during a rally. She remarked on his perceived decline and the chaos that follows him.

With DeSantis no longer in contention, Haley is pinning her hopes on New Hampshire's high number of independents, who can vote in either party's primary. These voters typically lean towards more moderate candidates and are seen as pivotal for what some analysts describe as Haley's "last stand."

However, overcoming a 15-point deficit to Trump in polling averages poses a significant challenge for Haley, especially as her recent momentum surge appears to have stalled.

If Nikki wins she can emerge as a genuine threat to Trump

A strong performance by Haley on Tuesday could rejuvenate her campaign and position her as a genuine threat to Trump, particularly as she heads to her home state of South Carolina in late February.

New Hampshire, though a relatively small delegate prize, holds significance as a bellwether for nationwide electoral success. The state's primary is seen as setting the tone for subsequent races, including "Super Tuesday" on March 5, where 874 delegates are up for grabs.

While New Hampshire's outcome may not significantly impact the overall delegate count for the Republican nomination, the state plays a crucial role in shaping the narrative and momentum leading up to subsequent contests.

Significance of New Hampshire in 2024 race

Despite its small delegate count of 22 out of 2,429, New Hampshire is considered more indicative of nationwide electoral trends than some more conservative states. Aides anticipate that Trump could be in a position to secure victory by mid-March, likely before any of his pending legal trials commence.

In contrast, Democrats are also holding their primary in New Hampshire on the same day as Republicans. However, President Biden is not on the ballot due to disputes between local officials and the national party over scheduling. Campaigners are still planning to write in Biden's name on the ballot in hopes of him surpassing other candidates.

The Democratic National Committee has deemed the New Hampshire primary illegitimate, but Biden is expected to secure the nomination comfortably, regardless of the primary's outcome.