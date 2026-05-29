Detroit Metro Airport crash: First info on driver revealed after DTW accident; 'It was scary...' | Video

A driver has been detained after a vehicle crashed into the Warren Evans Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) in Michigan on Friday morning, briefly disrupting operations and prompting a large police response, according to officials and local reports.

Witnesses and airport workers described confusion and fear as the vehicle entered the terminal area unexpectedly.(Getty Images via AFP)

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The incident occurred around 10 am local time on May 29, when a vehicle drove into the terminal structure, breaking glass and entering the building area before coming to a stop.

Authorities confirmed that one person was taken into custody at the scene.

AZ Intel posted on X that a “driver arrested after crashing vehicle into Warren Evans terminal at Detroit Metro Airport in Michigan,” alongside video showing police activity outside the terminal.

Witnesses describe panic inside terminal

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{{^usCountry}} Witnesses and airport workers described confusion and fear as the vehicle entered the terminal area unexpectedly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Witnesses and airport workers described confusion and fear as the vehicle entered the terminal area unexpectedly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An employee who said he was about 10 feet away from the crash described the moment the vehicle broke through the entrance. “He drove from all the way over here, the middle, and came in from door four, and drove through, broke the glass and everything,” the worker told ClickOnDetroit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An employee who said he was about 10 feet away from the crash described the moment the vehicle broke through the entrance. “He drove from all the way over here, the middle, and came in from door four, and drove through, broke the glass and everything,” the worker told ClickOnDetroit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the situation immediately raised concerns about safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the situation immediately raised concerns about safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It was scary, man, like, we didn’t know what to do,” he said. “We don’t know what’s inside that car. There’s a lot of people around. There could be a threat, so everybody was nervous.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was scary, man, like, we didn’t know what to do,” he said. “We don’t know what’s inside that car. There’s a lot of people around. There could be a threat, so everybody was nervous.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another witness said that the driver initially drove onto a sidewalk to avoid concrete barriers before heading toward the terminal entrance. The witness also claimed a woman fell and injured her knee during the incident.

The witness said the driver appeared to be shouting at people to move before accelerating toward the building.

Police detain driver, terminal briefly shut

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the driver was detained following the crash.

The terminal was temporarily shut down after the incident but reopened before 11 am, according to ClickOnDetroit.

Also Read: Virginia bus crash: 5 killed, dozens injured after vehicle crashes into traffic near work zone

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Authorities have not yet released the identity of the driver or said whether charges will be filed.

The incident comes just months after another vehicle drove into Detroit Metro Airport’s McNamara Terminal in January. Following that earlier crash, additional barriers were installed outside parts of the terminal area.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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