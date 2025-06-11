Did Apple fire Jon Yongfook, designer behind Liquid Glass UI? Here's the truth behind viral claim

Claims about Apple firing a Jon Yongfook, allegedly the lead designer of the Liquid Glass UI unveiled at WWDC 2025, surfaced on social media on Monday. Yongfook, an influencer on social media, posted about being fired. However, now several social media users are saying that Yongfook never worked with Apple. Jon Yongfook claimed he was fired by Apple(LinkedIn and Bloomberg)

“I was fired by Apple today. Me and my design team have spent the last 18 months tirelessly testing different levels of gaussian blur on backgrounds when foreground elements are in focus. If you are looking for experts in the blur, glass liquid, grass or fur UI space, lmk,” Yongfook said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

His followers were quick to note that Yongfook never worked at Apple, and his tweet seemed satirical.

“Media has picked up this tweet and reported that Apple has fired their lead designer Jon Yong Fook for Liquid Glass design. Jon is an entrepreneur that runs SaaS products, and did not work at Apple's design. It's their in his bio Media did not even bother to check his bio...” one person tweeted.

Yongfook is a serial entrepreneur, not a documented Apple employee. He founded Bannerbear, a SaaS for automated image generation, and previously worked at Aviva. His website and LinkedIn focus on startups, with no mention of Apple.

“Senior Digital leader with over 15 years of global technology and business experience at both multinational organizations and startups. Seasoned entrepreneur and technology innovator with two successful exits. Experience in industries such as Financial Services, Ecommerce and Consumer Internet. Working experience in markets including Japan, China, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore,” his bio on LinkedIn states.

Liquid Glass UI Context

Apple unveiled Liquid Glass, a translucent, dynamic UI for iOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, and other platforms, led by Craig Federighi and Alan Dye. It features Gaussian blur, rounded controls, and adaptive navigation.

Apple’s Human Interface Design team, under Dye, developed Liquid Glass, with no mention of Yongfook.