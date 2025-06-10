'Steve Jobs would have fired everyone': Apple’s Liquid Glass design triggers online backlash

In its most significant design revamp since iOS 7, Apple has unveiled “Liquid Glass” — a sleek new user interface touted as “more expressive and delightful.” While the company presented this update as a bold leap in software aesthetics, the internet, particularly platform X (formerly Twitter), had other ideas: the announcement quickly spiralled into a meme fest. Apple's flashy 'Liquid Glass' redesign gets trolled online.(Apple)

The online backlash

Social media users wasted no time in trolling Apple’s announcement. One user posted:

“Steve Jobs would have taken you out back and shot out your kneecaps for pitching something with this contrast ratio.”

Another added:

“Steve Jobs would've cornered you in a dark alley and beat the shit out of you with a metal pipe if you even SUGGESTED something like this.”

Other reactions were equally dramatic. One quipped, “Steve Jobs is in heaven crying.” Some joked that it looked like “iOS for toddlers,” and one sarcastic comment asked whether the new UI “was designed on Microsoft Paint.”

Apple’s vision for Liquid Glass

In an official press release, Alan Dye, Apple’s Vice President of Human Interface Design, explained the company’s approach:

“At Apple, we’ve always believed in the deep integration of hardware and software that makes interacting with technology intuitive, beautiful, and delightful... This is our broadest software design update ever.”

He further elaborated that the design overhaul was “meticulously crafted” by reimagining every visual element, with Liquid Glass as the centrepiece:

“It combines the optical qualities of glass with a fluidity only Apple can achieve. It transforms depending on your content or context... It makes even the simplest of interactions more fun and magical.”

Design features and implementation

According to Apple, Liquid Glass is a translucent, dynamic material that behaves like real-world glass. It adapts fluidly to both light and dark environments and will be implemented across the system — from small interactive elements such as buttons, sliders, and text controls to broader components like the Lock Screen, Control Center, and in-app navigation bars.