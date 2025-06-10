‘Liquid a**’: Unfortunate play button placement on Apple’s Liquid Glass YouTube video sparks meme fest

Apple recently announced Liquid Glass, the company’s biggest design update since iOS 7. According to the company, it is designed to make the system experience “more expressive and delightful.” However, this refreshed user interface has unexpectedly sparked a meme fest on X. People started sharing hilarious posts after noticing that the button placement on the thumbnail of a YouTube video about Liquid Glass makes it read “Liquid A**” instead. Apple announced that Liquid Glass “behaves like glass in the real world." (YouTube/@Apple)

“Very unfortunate play button,” an individual wrote while sharing a screenshot showing the placement of the red-coloured YouTube play/pause button.

Another individual, pointing to the same issue, remarked, “It's absolutely wild that Apple’s social media intern didn’t proofread the Liquid Glass YouTube thumbnail on all devices.”

Apple on its Liquid Glass:

“At Apple, we’ve always believed in the deep integration of hardware and software that makes interacting with technology intuitive, beautiful, and delightful,” said Apple’s Vice President of Human Interface Design, Alan Dye.

“This is our broadest software design update ever. Meticulously crafted by rethinking the fundamental elements that make up our software, the new design features an entirely new material called Liquid Glass. It combines the optical qualities of glass with a fluidity only Apple can achieve, as it transforms depending on your content or context. It lays the foundation for new experiences in the future and, ultimately, it makes even the simplest of interactions more fun and magical,” Dye continued.

How does Liquid Glass look?

According to Apple, it is translucent and “behaves like glass in the real world.” It adapts to “light and dark environments.”

Where will it be used?

“This gorgeous new material extends from the smallest elements users interact with every day — like buttons, switches, sliders, text, and media controls — to larger elements, including tab bars and sidebars for navigating apps. It also shines in system experiences, such as the Lock Screen, Home Screen, notifications, Control Center, and more,” Apple explained.