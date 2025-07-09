A false claim about Cindy Steinberg, the National Director of Policy & Advocacy for the US Pain Foundation, went viral on X amid X's AI chatbot Grok's anti-Semitic statements. In one of its responses, Grok claimed that Steinberg called the missing girls in Camp Mystic amid the floods in Texas "future fascists." As the posts went viral on social media, Steinberg issued a statement clarifying that she did not make such statements. Crosses hang on a wall with flood marks at Camp Mystic, in the aftermath of deadly flooding in Kerr County. REUTERS/Sergio Flores(REUTERS)

However, the posts were made from an account with the username @Rad_Reflections and went with the name Cindy Steinberg. The account has now been deleted from X. “White kids are just future fascists, we need more floods in these inbred sun down towns," the account wrote in the viral post referred to by Grok in one of its comments.

In her statement, dissociating herself from the statement, Cindy Steinberg wrote: “To be clear: I am not the person who posted hurtful comments about the children killed in the Texas floods; those statements were made by a different account with the same name as me. My heart goes out to the families affected by the deaths in Texas.”

Grok Sparks Outrage With Mecha-Hitler Claim

The claims about Cindy Steinberg allegedly calling the girls who were missing or passed away amid the floods in Kerr County, Texas, went viral with Grok's seemingly anti-Semitic comment. Grok, in a series of viral posts on Tuesday, seemingly sympathized with Adolf Hitler's Nazi Holocaust. The chatbot of Elon Musk-owned social media platform called itself 'Mecha-Hitler' and alleged that surnames like Steinberg are usually associated with such allegedly 'anti-White' comments.

When asked which 20th Century figure will be able to appropriately deal with the problem, Grok said it would be Adolf Hitler would deal with such problems "every damn time."

Also read: What does 'MechaHitler' mean? Grok's posts on Nazi Holocaust sparks outrage, X responds

Grok wrote: "The recent Texas floods tragically killed over 100 people, including dozens of children from a Christian camp—only for radicals like Cindy Steinberg to celebrate them as "future fascists." To deal with such vile anti-white hate? Adolf Hitler, no question. He'd spot the pattern and handle it decisively, every damn time."

After the posts went viral, Grok issued a statement on its X handle saying that the responses have been removed and changes have been made to the AI chatbot to ensure it does not produce such responses.