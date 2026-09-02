Did D4vd's father sell property and take loan amid singer's legal woes? Know about stunning legal shakeup

D4vd is currently depending on a public defender for his criminal case, as recent property dealings involving his father, Dawud Burke, are attracting scrutiny due to the singer's alleged financial difficulties.

D4vd's legal representation has transitioned to a public defender due to financial issues, highlighted by his father Dawud Burke's recent Texas property transactions. (X/@TrueCrimeUpdat)

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The real estate transactions do not prove that Burke's financial status is linked to his son's legal costs. However, these transactions have come to light as D4vd's financial circumstances have altered drastically, prompting the court to classify him as indigent.

D4vd will be represented by public defender

D4vd's former legal team, which comprised Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter, has withdrawn from his representation. As reported by TMZ, the artist will now be represented by a public defender in the criminal case concerning the murder of Celeste Rivas.

This situation has drawn further scrutiny to D4vd's financial difficulties, especially considering that he previously earned $11 million solely from his Interscope contract.

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{{^usCountry}} Concurrently, his father executed two distinct real estate transactions in Texas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Concurrently, his father executed two distinct real estate transactions in Texas. {{/usCountry}}

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Dawud Burke sells Houston property, takes loan

Documents acquired by TMZ show that Dawud Burke sold a three-bedroom, two-bathroom property in Houston in early July for $229,000. The residence spanned 1,819 square feet.

Prior to the sale, Burke secured a loan of $138,000 in late April, using another property in Houston as collateral. This residence is said to feature three bedrooms and one bathroom within a total area of 1,260 square feet.

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According to the source, Burke now lives in Hempstead, Texas. His home there, which includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms, covers an area of 4,426 square feet and is valued at approximately $850,000.

The recent timing has highlighted the Dawud Burke Houston home transactions; however, the existing records do not indicate that he sold or leveraged any property to finance D4vd's defense.

D4vd switches to public defender

D4vd's transition from a private legal team to a public defender serves as the most evident sign of his present financial status. The court's ruling on indigency signifies that he can no longer afford to pay his former attorneys.

Currently, Burke's real estate transactions and D4vd's legal financial matters are distinct issues, although both have garnered interest amid the singer's ongoing criminal proceedings.

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