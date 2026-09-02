Lionel Richie family and net worth in focus amid his hospitalisation: All we know about ex-wives and children

Lionel Richie admitted himself to the hospital after his show in St. Louis, Missouri on August 29. The singer known for Endless Love was shifted to the intensive care unit, where medical professionals monitored his condition closely. Lionel Richie was admitted to the hospital after experiencing difficulties on stage during his St. Louis concert. (AFP)

According to TMZ, the artist was showing signs of potential mild dehydration and seemed to be having difficulty on stage. Attendees of the concert noted that Richie required a stool to complete his last performance of the evening, which was All Night Long (All Night).

Lionel Richie hospitalisation While Richie had hoped to be released on Tuesday, September 1, he is still receiving treatment at a hospital in St. Louis.

On Tuesday, TMZ provided an update regarding the singer's health, stating that medical professionals are conducting tests on his heart. He is anticipated to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

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Earlier this year, Richie had to delay several performances on his tour after he became unwell while performing on stage in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The former American Idol judge was swiftly transported to the hospital in June following the inaugural night of his tour. He informed the audience in Minnesota that he experienced feelings of “dizziness” and “strangeness” before being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Meanwhile, several people online expressed curiosity regarding his family, children, and net worth.

Lionel Richie ex-wives and kids Lionel has three children from his two previous marriages to Brenda Harvey and Diane Alexander.

Brenda Harvey, Lionel Richie’s first spouse, is a successful entrepreneur and music composer. She serves as the CEO of Brenda Richie Music Publishing Company.

The couple wed on October 28, 1975. Although Brenda and Lionel did not have biological children during their marriage, they later adopted a daughter named Nicole. Reports indicate that Lionel and Brenda adopted Nicole before their divorce in 1993, when Nicole was just 9 years old.

Following the finalization of his divorce from Harvey in 1993, Richie married Diane Alexander two years later, in 1995. Their marriage lasted till 2004.

Alexander was born on June 16, 1967, in Los Angeles, California. She shares two children with Lionel Richie: Miles Brockman Richie, born in 1994, and Sofia Richie, born in 1998. Alexander pursued a career in fashion design, having studied at the Parsons School of Design in New York. Later, she became a fashion designer. The couple ended their nearly ten-year marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Initially, the idea of being a devoted father to a group of children was somewhat intimidating for the carefree Richie, even though he presented himself as “a tough dad.”

In 2019, he shared with People that his view on parenting is that “you have to approach it with a tad bit of humour.”

“With my kids, I know their job is to completely scare me to death. And they're doing a great job, by the way … my job is to embarrass them as much as I could, as long as I'm here.”

He credits his children with helping him emerge from a significant depression following the death of his father in 1990.

Lionel Richie net worth The singer has a net worth of $200 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Richie has received several accolades, including four Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, the Kennedy Center Honors, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In 2018, he embarked on a new and profitable phase of his career by becoming a judge on ABC's American Idol, a position he has maintained throughout all nine seasons of the show's revival on ABC.