Jim Thornton: Wheel of Fortune star's family, net worth and salary in focus after suspension over ‘plane incident’

Wheel of Fortune announcer Jim Thornton, 61, has been suspended by producer Sony Pictures Television due to an alleged incident that occurred on a commercial flight earlier this year. The studio has confirmed that it is temporarily substituting the experienced voiceover artist while it conducts an internal investigation into the situation. Jim Thornton, 61, is suspended from Wheel of Fortune following an incident on May 14 during a flight.

According to TMZ, a representative from Sony Pictures Television has verified the decision, stating: “We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton. He has been suspended from Wheel of Fortune and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation.”

Jim Thornton suspension: What we know about flight incident The suspension comes following an incident that took place on May 14 on American Airlines Flight 1276, which was en route to Los Angeles International Airport. A representative from the airline remarked, “On May 14, American Airlines Flight 1276 was met by law enforcement upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport following concerns reported by a customer onboard.”

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After a complaint was made by another passenger, the flight crew reached out to airport police before landing. Officers conducted a brief inquiry with Jim at the arrival gate before allowing him to exit without any charges.

Jim's attorney defended his client, asserting that Jim “did not engage in any illegal conduct, was not arrested and has not been charged with any crime.”

“When questioned about the complaint made by a fellow passenger on the flight, law enforcement spoke to him for five minutes or less, immediately determined that no wrongdoing had occurred and told my client he was free to go," the lawyer said.

A quick look at Jim Thornton's career Jim first joined the iconic game show in 2011 after the passing of longtime announcer Charlie O'Donnell. Throughout the last ten years, Jim has established himself as a recognizable voice alongside former host Pat Sajak and current presenter Ryan Seacrest.

In addition to his regular television responsibilities, Jim has lent his voice to significant animated films, television shows, and advertising campaigns. Despite the ongoing investigation, pre-recorded episodes featuring his voice are still being broadcast as producers start the process of recasting his role.

Meet Jim Thornton's wife and son Thornton is a devoted husband and father. In a Facebook post celebrating their anniversary, he expressed his affection for his wife, Sue, stating, “Happy Anniversary to my beautiful Sue, who changed my world by saying, ‘I do.’ The years have flown by, but oh, what a run. Since that sunny Spring day in 1991. I love you always.”

Thorton has a son named Sam, and he is a dedicated supporter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation following his son's diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes in 2009, as per Parade.

The family resides in Los Angeles, and the couple shares a love for "old houses" while currently collaborating on a renovation project, as per his ABC biography.

“Their current project is his family’s historic Federal-era home on the banks of the Ohio River,” the bio states. “The old brick building served as the local post office and is believed to have been a stop on the Underground Railroad prior to the Civil War. The couple hopes to preserve it for future generations to appreciate.”

What is Jim Thornton's net worth? Jim Thornton has a net worth of $3 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He receives an annual salary of $400,000 for his role as the announcer on Wheel of Fortune.

Born in Huntington, West Virginia, Jim Thornton completed his high school education at Huntington High School in 1983 before pursuing linguistics at Marshall University.