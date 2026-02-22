Caleb Flynn affair rumor: Alleigha Botner buzz rises amid American Idol singer's murder charge; ‘Ashley deserved better’

Rumors about Caleb Flynn having an affair began doing the rounds after the former American Idol participant was accused of killing his wife. Flynn stands accused of murdering Ashley, in Tipp City, Ohio, and making the entire incident look like a home invasion. Caleb Flynn stands accused of murdering his wife, Ashley. (X/@901Lulu)

While an official motive for the crime has not been made public, there has been online speculation about a possible affair. One name that was bandied about was Alleigha Botner.

To be sure, these claims have been made by unverified profiles. Authorities have not commented on the matter or suggested anything about Flynn having an affair. HT.com could not independently verify the social media claims.

“This is apparently the young woman Caleb Flynn was having an affair with. Like him, she is a worship leader at the church. Her name is Alleigha Botner. She and Caleb would sing and worship on stage together, all while allegedly committing adultery and lying through their teeth,” one post on Facebook claimed.

“Ashley Flynn didn’t deserve to be cheated on. She certainly didn’t deserve to be murdered. And those two innocent little girls didn’t deserve to lose their mommy!,” it added.

Another post claimed “Alleigha Botner Murder-Death Dayton OH, Obituary: Caleb Flynn Girlfriend of Christian Life Center Tragically Passes away.”