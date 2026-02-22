Kehlani Rogers: Where is 3-year-old? Amber Alert issued after kid missing from Arizona home amid Nancy Guthrie case
Kehlani Rogers, a three-year-old, was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Avondale, Arizona, on Friday night and an Amber Alert has been issued.
Kehlani Rogers, a three-year-old, was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Avondale, Arizona, on Friday night and an Amber Alert has been issued. This comes as all eyes are on Tucson, where 82-year-old Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home. The FBI is working with the Pima County Sheriff's Department to track TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie's mother.
What to know about Kehlani Rogers case
Kehlani Marie Rogers was last seen at her home near 118th Avenue and Edgemont Street, which is just south of Thomas Road as per the Avondale Police Department.
In a follow-up update they said she was last seen around “1:30 p.m. on February 20 near Avondale Boulevard and Thomas Road.”
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie case has Walmart link? Former FBI agent says Savannah's book mentioning 'kidnapping games' also sold there
Authorities have described her as three feet tall with brown eyes and hair. She was reportedly last seen wearing pink pajamas and braids. Rogers is believed to have been last seen with a woman known as ‘Merena’ – who has been described as short, thin build, white female with brown hair in a ponytail. She is reported to have hazel eyes and was seen in a white shirt with pink or purple pants.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Avondale Police Department at (623) 333-7000.
Reactions to Amber Alert
Several people shared news of Rogers disappearance and posted on X. “Have you seen Kehlani Rogers?” one person asked. Another questioned “Where is Kehlani Rogers?”.
Yet another remarked “Omg so sad, praying this little girl is found asap.” Rogers' current whereabouts remain unknown as authorities are seeking assistance in locating the kid.
Some people immediately brought up the Guthrie case. “Did Nancy get a Silver Alert?,” a person asked, while another remarked “What is up with Arizona used to be a place to retire.” However, there is nothing to indicate that the two cases are linked, beyond the fact that they are kidnappings.
Update on Nancy Guthrie case
The news of Rogers kidnapping comes at a time when a lot of eyes are already on the Guthrie case. Authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona and her family reported her missing on February 1.
While authorities are yet to name a suspect, the FBI has released a description based on the doorbell video footage from Guthrie's house where a man in a ski mask was seen. As per authorities they are looking for a man who is approximately 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 tall with an average build.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment and gaming. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, and Union Budgets. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots. Outside work, he can be found doomscrolling or cheering on his football team.Read More