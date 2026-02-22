Kehlani Rogers: Where is 3-year-old? Amber Alert issued after kid missing from Arizona home amid Nancy Guthrie case

Kehlani Rogers, a three-year-old, was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Avondale, Arizona , on Friday night and an Amber Alert has been issued. This comes as all eyes are on Tucson , where 82-year-old Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home. The FBI is working with the Pima County Sheriff's Department to track TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie's mother.

What to know about Kehlani Rogers case Kehlani Marie Rogers was last seen at her home near 118th Avenue and Edgemont Street, which is just south of Thomas Road as per the Avondale Police Department.

In a follow-up update they said she was last seen around “1:30 p.m. on February 20 near Avondale Boulevard and Thomas Road.”

Authorities have described her as three feet tall with brown eyes and hair. She was reportedly last seen wearing pink pajamas and braids. Rogers is believed to have been last seen with a woman known as ‘Merena’ – who has been described as short, thin build, white female with brown hair in a ponytail. She is reported to have hazel eyes and was seen in a white shirt with pink or purple pants.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Avondale Police Department at (623) 333-7000.

Several people shared news of Rogers disappearance and posted on X.

Rogers' current whereabouts remain unknown as authorities are seeking assistance in locating the kid.

Some people immediately brought up the Guthrie case. However, there is nothing to indicate that the two cases are linked, beyond the fact that they are kidnappings.

Update on Nancy Guthrie case The news of Rogers kidnapping comes at a time when a lot of eyes are already on the Guthrie case. Authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona and her family reported her missing on February 1.

While authorities are yet to name a suspect, the FBI has released a description based on the doorbell video footage from Guthrie's house where a man in a ski mask was seen. As per authorities they are looking for a man who is approximately 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 tall with an average build.