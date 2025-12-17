Did ICE agents really pull over Ilhan Omar's son in Minnesota? DHS addresses claims, ‘It is shameful that…’

The Department of Homeland Security has addressed claims that ICE agents pulled over Ilhan Omar’s son in Minnesota. The Democratic congresswoman said her son was stopped over the weekend by ICE agents, after President Donald Trump ordered an operation targeting the Minnesota city’s Somali population. Did ICE agents really pull over Ilhan Omar's son in Minnesota? DHS addresses claims (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)(AP)

“ICE has absolutely ZERO record of its officers or agents pulling over Congresswoman Omar’s son,” Homeland Security wrote on X. “With no evidence, it is shameful that Congresswoman Omar would level accusations to demonize ICE as part of a PR stunt.”

The post added, “Allegations that ICE engages in ‘racial profiling’ are disgusting, reckless and categorically FALSE. What makes someone a target for immigration enforcement is if they are illegally in the U.S.—NOT their skin color, race, or ethnicity. Under the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, DHS law enforcement uses “reasonable suspicion” to make arrests.”

What did Ilhan Omar say?

Omar said on Sunday in an interview with WCCO, “Yesterday, after he made a stop at Target, he did get pulled over by [ICE] agents, and once he was able to produce his passport ID, they did let him go.”

Without naming her son, Omar said he was praying at a mosque when ICE agents arrived, entered, and left without incident. She added that her son “always carries” his passport with him.

Omar said she told her son following the incident “just how worried I am, because all of these areas that they are talking about are areas where he could possibly find himself in and they are racially profiling, they are looking for young men who look Somali that they think are undocumented.”