Who is Adnan Hirsi? Ilhan Omar claims son pulled over by ICE in Minnesota

Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar claimed that her son had been pulled over by ICE on Saturday, and he was asked to prove his citizenship. Ilhan Omar claimed that her son had been pulled over by ICE.(AP)

The lawmaker said “Yesterday, after he made a stop at Target, he did get pulled over by [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agents, and once he was able to produce his passport ID, they did let him go,” as per CBS News.

Also Read | Laura Ingraham reruns old MAGA conspiracy theory about Ilhan Omar marrying her brother

Omar's son is Adnan Hirsi, and ICE is yet to comment on the incident. Meanwhile, Omar added that her son ‘always carries’ his passport with him.

Who is Adnan Hirsi?

Hirsi is Omar's son with her ex-husband Ahmed Hirsi. He is one of their three children – the other two being daughters Isra and Ilwad. While not much information is publicly available on Adnan Hirsi, he was 10 when Ilhan Omar won the Minnesota seat in 2016. “That's my mom. She won!,” Adnan was quoted saying by MPR News. This would mean Hirsi is 19 now.

Omar noted this was not Hirsi's first brush with ICE either. Earlier, federal agents had entered a mosque where her son and others were praying. However, they'd left without incident, as per CBS News. Following this incident, Omar warned her son, saying she “had to remind him just how worried I am, because all of these areas that they are talking about are areas where he could possibly find himself in and they are racially profiling, they are looking for young men who look Somali that they think are undocumented.”

Earlier in December, federal agents entered the Twin Cities with the aim of targeting undocumented Somali immigrants. This came after President Donald Trump said he didn't ‘want them’ in the country, and called Omar ‘garbage’.

Omar, on Friday, sent a letter to Kristi Noem of DHS and Todd Lyons, acting ICE director, where she accused federal agents of ‘blatant racial profiling’. “It is clear to me that this surge came in direct response to Trump's racist comments about Somali people, and about me in particular,” Omar wrote.