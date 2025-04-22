Did Joe Biden just photoshop himself into Easter family picture? Internet thinks so

Social media dwellers have been sent into a tailspin over a seemingly wholesome Easter family photo shared by former President Joe Biden, with some netizens convinced he may have digitally inserted himself into the scene. Social media users speculate Joe Biden's Easter family photo may be photoshopped, highlighting lighting inconsistencies and odd positioning. (Photo by tannen MAURY / AFP)(AFP)

The photo, posted on X (formerly Twitter) over Easter weekend, shows the Biden family seated on the steps of their Delaware home. Everyone’s gathered and smiling — except, notably, for Hunter Biden, who’s absent from the frame.

But it wasn’t Hunter’s absence that drew attention — it was Joe Biden’s presence. Positioned at the top of the steps in a crisp blue suit, the ex-prez appears to be slightly behind the rest of his family, and the internet immediately took notice of some visual oddities that didn’t quite add up.

Netizens are going into a spiral over Biden's alleged photoshopped pic

People started questioning whether the 82-year-old had actually been there for the photo — or if he’d been awkwardly photoshopped in after the fact.

“I mean this is obviously photoshopped right? Is he supposed to be standing? Crouching down? This doesn’t even look like a plausible physical position guys,” one user posted.

Many pointed to how strangely lit Biden looked compared to the rest of the group — his face unusually bright, with few shadows — and his positioning that made it hard to tell whether he was crouching or somehow floating behind everyone else.

“Here’s why this Easter photo looks photoshopped: 1) Biden’s lighting doesn’t match—his face and suit are too flat, no deep shadows like the rest of the group. 2) There’s a halo effect around his head and shoulders, especially on the left side. 3) His head looks too big, proportions are off compared to others. 4) No physical interaction—he’s isolated, no arms or shadows connecting him to anyone. 5) The background behind him is distorted, like the doorframe bends unnaturally. What do you all think?” one X user wrote.

The apparent arm placement sparked even more confusion. “Joe Biden was not there when this photo was taken. Look at those fingers,” one user commented.

“That’s creepy AF. Whose hand is this? Surely not yours,” another cracked.

It isn’t the first time online chatter has questioned Biden’s public appearances. Many critics within the White House who expressed his good health were quick to remind him that Donald Trump was able to dominate him during the 2024 election debate.

Since leaving office, Biden has kept a relatively low profile. His recent public appearance in Chicago, where he spoke about Social Security, was his first major post-presidency speech.