Did Joe Biden take train over collapsed Baltimore bridge? Netizens fact-check the president

US President Joe Biden yesterday was counter-facted by netizens following his claim that he has travelled across Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge "many, many times … either on a train or by car."

In his initial comments on the collapse, Biden stated, “At about 1:30 [a.m.], a container ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which I’ve been over many, many times commuting from the state of Delaware either on a train or by car.” He further noted his familiarity with Baltimore Harbor and the unfortunate incident that led to the bridge’s collapse, resulting in vehicles and individuals plunging into the Patapsco River.

Unsurprisingly, the crux of the narrative gained new momentum as the President declared that he had travelled “over one million miles aboard Amtrak” during his long political odyssey, as critics accused him of unnecessarily attributing himself to the narrative of the tragedy.

Netizens fact-checking Biden

Social screens blew with varying responses, anywhere from cynicism to concerns about his misinformation.

One user expressed his frustration on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Joe Biden says he's commuted over the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore many times via train. The problem is that the bridge features no train tracks…”

Radio talk show host Alan Sanders and others echoed this sentiment, questioning the existence of the train tracks Biden referenced. Many users piped in with comments like “Biden’s train is OFF THE TRACKS” and “Just another example of his mental derailment” pointing towards the President's mental stability.

"So Joe Biden, once again confused, asserts that he has traveled over the Francis Scott Key Bridge by train "many times," despite the fact that there are NO train tracks on that bridge......." one user posted.

In defense, White House spokesperson Robyn Patterson clarified, “The President was clearly describing driving over the bridge while commuting between Delaware and D.C. during his 36-year Senate career.”

Biden has previously made inaccurate statements regarding his presence at significant national events. These include claims of being at Ground Zero following the September 11 attacks and witnessing a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, both of which were later corrected.