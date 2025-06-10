Did Kaohly Vang Her commit voter fraud? Minnesota Rep admits she is an illegal immigrant during speech

Minnesota State Representative Kaohly Vang Her (DFL–St Paul) sparked controversy by admitting on the House floor that she and her family entered the US ‘illegally’ due to her father misrepresenting familial relations on immigration paperwork decades ago. Now, several social media commentators claim that the 51-year-old has committed voter fraud. Kaohly Vang Her admitted that her family immigrated to the US illegally(X)

During a debate on House File 1, which would end MinnesotaCare coverage for undocumented adults, Her said, "I am illegal in this country. My parents are illegal here in this country."

She further revealed that her father listed her grandmother as his mother on immigration forms. She noted she ‘just learned’ of this, suggesting she was unaware of her status earlier.

Her, a naturalized US citizen per some reports, has served as Deputy Speaker Pro Tempore and co-chairs the Commerce, Finance, and Policy Committee. Minnesota law requires state legislators to be US citizens and qualified voters for at least three months.

Did Kaohly Vang Her Commit Voter Fraud?

Voter fraud includes actions like voting while ineligible, casting multiple ballots, or submitting fraudulent registrations. Non-citizens voting in federal or state elections is illegal, and they face penalties like deportation or up to seven years in prison.

Her’s claim of being ‘illegal’ is ambiguous. Reports state that she is a ‘naturalized US citizen’, suggesting she may have gained citizenship before her 2018 election. Her statement implies she only recently learned of her family’s initial illegal entry, not necessarily her current status.

No evidence indicates Her voted or registered to vote while knowingly ineligible. Minnesota requires proof of citizenship for voter registration, and Her’s four terms suggest she met these requirements.

If the Minnesota Rep is not a US citizen, her eligibility to hold office is questionable under Minnesota’s Constitution, which requires citizenship.