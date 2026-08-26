Did Patrick Clancy financially benefit from his children's deaths? Bizarre claim fact checked

Questions about Patrick Clancy’s money have become another talking point around the Lindsay Clancy trial. While some people online have accused Patrick of financially benefiting from the deaths of his children, those claims remain theories and have not been established in court.

What is known about Patrick’s finances

Lindsay Clancy appears in court as her murder trial continues; online theories about her ex-husband Patrick Clancy have gone viral. (Reuters)

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Patrick Clancy has, in fact, been the center of several financial developments since the killings. A GoFundMe set up for him, “on behalf of the extended Clancy Family” describes itself as help for "medical bills, funeral services, and legal help," adding that Patrick would be "unable to work for the foreseeable future as he weathers this painful, life-altering tragedy." The campaign has raised $1,075,411, reaching 108% of its goal.

Separately, Patrick Clancy has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against some of his ex-wife's healthcare providers, alleging they overmedicated her and failed to catch her deteriorating mental health in time, according to Boston.com. The lawsuit is seeking more than $1 million in damages.

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Deep Dive What financial benefits did Patrick Clancy allegedly receive after his children's deaths? There are theories circulating online that Patrick Clancy financially benefited from his children's deaths, particularly through a GoFundMe campaign that's raised over $1 million. However, these claims are unverified and have not been established in court. Why did Patrick Clancy file a wrongful death lawsuit against healthcare providers? Patrick Clancy filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that Lindsay Clancy's healthcare providers overmedicated her and failed to recognize her deteriorating mental health, which he claims contributed to the tragedy. How has the social media reaction impacted Patrick Clancy during the trial? Social media has fueled various speculations about Patrick Clancy's involvement in the deaths of his children, leading his lawyers to issue a warning about the real-life consequences of defamatory statements circulating online.

{{^usCountry}} Patrick Clancy has not publicly disclosed his salary or net worth, and no verified figures are available. Glassdoor estimates Microsoft sales executives earn about $258,000 to $481,000 annually, with a median of around $344,000, including salary, bonuses, stock and commissions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patrick Clancy has not publicly disclosed his salary or net worth, and no verified figures are available. Glassdoor estimates Microsoft sales executives earn about $258,000 to $481,000 annually, with a median of around $344,000, including salary, bonuses, stock and commissions. {{/usCountry}}

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Claims and theories circulating online about Patrick Clancy’s finances or alleged financial benefit from the deaths are unverified and have not been established in court.

Also read: Patrick Clancy and new wife Rachel Danis' latest outing raises eyebrows; witness says they were 'visibly stressed'

What are the online theories saying?

Many people on social media have already formed their own opinions about the case, with some claiming that her now ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, was responsible for the killings.

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Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing her three children in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in 2023. Prosecutors say she planned to get Patrick out of the house before the killings. Her defense accepts that she killed the children but argues that she was not criminally responsible because she was experiencing postpartum psychosis.

Followers of the case online are convinced her actions were so out of character that she must have been framed by Patrick Clancy, who testified he was at CVS at the time.

One post said “The only person who financially benefited from these murders is Patrick Clancy. He is now worth an estimated $1.7 million. Not bad for a grieving father who had insurance for all the 3 kids and he cremated their bodies. He also switched off Callan's life support after 3 days. Did Lindsay know that Callan was alive and in critical condition? Was she allowed to see him?”

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Also read: When did Patrick Clancy start dating his new wife Rachel Danis? Relationship timeline explored amid Lindsay Clancy trial

Defense attorney dismisses the theories

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Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, has directly dismissed the theories accusing Patrick Clancy of killing the children. When asked whether there was any credibility to the rumors, Reddington said there wasn't enough evidence to support them. He added that the defense's focus is on Lindsay, not on the speculation surrounding Patrick.

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What Patrick Clancy said about Lindsay

Patrick Clancy testified that his wife's mental health had started to deteriorate that fall, describing her at one point as "very depressed" even in photos where she looked happy. He said twice in December 2022, Lindsay told him she had thoughts of harming their children and feared "something might happen to the kids," but said she had no plan to hurt them, according to The New York Times.

He added, "I asked her if she needed to be kept away from them, and she said no. It was very confusing. The next minute, she was making them lunch or playing with them." On the day of the killings, he said Lindsay seemed happy building a snowman with the children: “She was having one of her best days.”