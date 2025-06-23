Did rapper T-Rex suffer seizure mid battle during live showdown? Fans express concern as video goes viral

A video of rapper T-Rex suffering a seizure mid battle during a live rap showdown has gone viral on X. Rapper T-Rex (X@SupremeSavier)

According to Let’s Talk Battle Rap, “Update: The Paramedics have picked up T-Rex. We will keep you updated as we get more information. Prayers for Rex 🙏🏼.”

Reacting to the viral video, T-Rex's fans and supporters expressed concern, with one saying: “Take this video down. This is not something people need to see.”

“Some things are best kept off Twitter bro. Let this one go and take it down,” a second user wrote.

“I just hope Rex is alright, he is a legend in Battle Rap!” a third person chimed in.

Who is T-Rex?

The renowned combat rapper T-Rex hails from Harlem, New York. He transitioned into the YouTube ear after being one of the first faces of SMACK (URL) in the DVD phase.

In addition, he is a member of the rap group Dot Mobb, Sho Dot, Louie the 13th, Daylyt, Tay Roc, and Murda Mook.

Rapper T-Rex, whose real name is Randy Sullivan, is well-known for his involvement in combat rap leagues and his musical career.

He started taking part in rap fights in the 1990s, making a reputation for himself in the industry. However, nothing is known about his early years or family. He is one of the most renowned battle rappers in the world, having participated in almost 40 rap fights.

What is T-Rex's net worth?

In 2012, the rapper achieved unprecedented success. Millions of viewers and streamers from across the globe saw his most popular fight against Yung Ill in St. Louis. It featured two of the best rap battlers in history facing off against each other

The competition was also one of the most watched in history, and it helped T-Rex reach new heights. He faced off K-Shine in a rap battle in 2017 that received millions of views.

His net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million, as per National Today.