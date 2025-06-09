Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann’s wife calls him ‘hero,’ compares jail visit to first date

The wife of Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann has described him as her “hero” and claimed that seeing him behind bars made her fall in love with him all over again, according to a New York Post report. Asa Ellerup, 61, spoke during an interview for an upcoming docu-series, insisting that her “wonderful” husband is innocent and that police have arrested the wrong man. Rex Heuermann's wife, Asa Ellerup, defends him as innocent, claiming he is a family man despite evidence against him. (X/@149Zone7)

Heuermann is accused of killing and mutilating seven sex workers on Long Island over the past three decades.

“I know what bad men are capable of doing. I’ve seen it, and I’ve heard it from other men. Not my husband. You have the wrong man. I want him to come back home to me. He’s a family man, period,” she said.

The 60-year-old former Manhattan architect was first arrested in July 2023 and charged with the murders of three women. He was later hit with additional charges for the killing and mutilation of four more victims whose bodies were discovered along Ocean Parkway, dating back 30 years.

Wife denies accusations

Heuermann allegedly kept newspaper clippings of the killings in his basement. Authorities say the case against him includes damning DNA evidence, with matches found on the victims. Hair from Ellerup and the couple’s daughter, Victoria, was also reportedly discovered on the victims’ remains.

Despite the evidence, Ellerup refuses to believe her husband could be responsible. She has also denied the presence of violent pornography and crime-related news clippings found in their home, claiming her husband had no interest in sex workers.

Though she filed for divorce shortly after Heuermann’s arrest, their daughter has said it was done “to protect the assets.”

Ellerup says she regularly speaks to her husband and recalled the emotional moment she visited him after months apart. “I haven’t seen him in all this time, and when I went down there, I was excited, and like I was, I don’t know, I guess on a first date. You’re nervous, you’re scared. You don’t know how the date is gonna go,” she said.