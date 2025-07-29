Did Secret Service agent protecting Trump try to smuggle wife to Scotland? Here's the shocking truth

The US Secret Service has launched an investigation after one of its agent attempted to get his wife onto a support jet flying to Scotland with President Donald Trump. President Donald Trump visited Scotland on a five-day trip.(AP)

The wife of an agent from a Dallas facility was found at Joint facility Andrews' prestigious visitor lounge, where Air Force One and other military planes take off.

She went with her husband to Maryland and attended an official Secret Service country briefing at a hotel.

She the boarded a bus with her husband to Joint Base Andrews, where she was found and told to leave..

The agent “can wash out if held to proper standards, according to two sources in the Secret Service community,” Secret Service sources told Crabtree.

Secret Service launches personnel investigation

The Secret Service later issued a statement saying that it was investigating the incident.

“The U.S. Secret Service is conducting a personnel investigation after an employee attempted to invite his spouse — a member of the United States Air Force — aboard a mission support flight,” the agency said.

“The aircraft, operated by the U.S. Air Force, was being used by the Secret Service to transport personnel and equipment. Prior to the overseas departure, the employee was advised by supervisors that such action was prohibited, and the spouse was subsequently prevented from taking the flight. No Secret Service protectees were aboard and there was no impact to our overseas protective operations.”

Trump, who left for Scotland on Friday, will return to Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.

The POTUS always travels with a number of support planes on Air Force One in a bid to get staff and agents on the ground and to arrange for the presidential limos and helicopters.

Did Trump react over ‘weird’ incident?

Speaking to reporters on his way back to Washington, Trump reacted to the news saying, “Wouldn’t you think it might be a little dangerous?”

Calling it a “weird deal,” the President acknowledged that he was made aware of the situation and said he was confident that agency director Sean M. Curran would “take care of it.”