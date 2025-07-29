Trump breaks silence on reports he's seeking ‘Summit’ with Chinese President Xi Jinping; ‘I may go to China, but…’

US President Donald Trump has indicated that he would visit China soon, but he has denied reports that he is looking to meet with Beijing counterpart Xi Jinping in the midst of heated trade talks between the two economic heavyweights. US President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) walk together at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.(AFP)

“The Fake News is reporting that I am SEEKING a ‘Summit’ with President Xi of China. This is not correct, I am not SEEKING anything!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social from Scotland, where he concluded a five-day trip on Tuesday.

“I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been extended. Otherwise, no interest! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

According to a Reuters report this week, Trump and Xi's staff have discussed arranging a meeting between the two leaders, possibly during the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in South Korea, which is scheduled for October 30–November 1.

It's unclear if there have been any conversations about Trump visiting China in person.

Also Read: NYC shooter Shane Tamura mentioned top neuroscientists, ‘frontline documentary’ in his suicide note

Trump boasts ‘good relationship’ with China

Following a months-long stalemate that has temporarily lowered levies from up to 145% on Chinese exports to the US and 125% on American goods, the US and China have to finalize a full-fledged trade agreement until August 12.

A third round of negotiations between Beijing and Washington is taking place in Stockholm this week.

Speaking to reporters at his Turnberry resort on Scotland's west coast on Monday, Trump said that “We have a good relationship with China,” adding that “China's tough”

In addition to trade disputes, US officials have frequently issued warnings about Chinese intrusions, like the Salt Typhoon operation that compromised US telecom networks.

Taiwanese President's Central America visit canceled

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te was scheduled to make a diplomatic trip to Central America later this year, but the Trump administration prevented him from making a stop in New York City, according to a report published by the Financial Times on Monday.