Did the US use a ‘powerful mystery weapon’ during Maduro raid? Witness claims Venezuelan soldiers were left bleeding

Fresh claims surrounding a high-risk US operation in Venezuela have surfaced, with eyewitness account alleging the use of an unknown and highly advanced weapon. The account comes days after the United States carried out a high-risk operation targeting Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro. Regardless of how it was termed, the US strike was a use of force on the territory of a sovereign State. (AFP) (HT_PRINT)

According to a report by the New York Post, the claims originate from a Venezuelan guard who described a sudden and overwhelming assault during a January 3 raid aimed at capturing Maduro. The account gained wider attention after it was shared on X by the White House press secretary, though US authorities have yet to release any official confirmation or operational details.

While the White House has remained silent on the specifics of the mission, Venezuela’s Interior Ministry has acknowledged that around 100 security personnel were killed during the operation. What remains unclear is whether advanced or experimental US military technology was deployed during the raid.

What the witness claims about a ‘mystery weapon’ According to the witness quoted by the New York Post, Venezuelan forces experienced a complete systems failure moments before the attack.

“All our radar systems shut down without any explanation,” the guard said, recalling how drones soon appeared overhead, followed by a small number of helicopters inserting what he estimated to be around 20 US troops.

Also Read: Trump signs order to shield Venezuelan oil funds held in US accounts

Despite being heavily outnumbered, the guard claimed Venezuelan soldiers were quickly overwhelmed. He alleged that US forces unleashed an unidentified weapon that felt like a “very intense sound wave.” “I felt like my head was exploding from the inside,” he said, adding that soldiers began bleeding from their noses, vomiting blood and collapsing to the ground, unable to move.

The guard described US troops as “technologically very advanced,” saying they fired with extreme precision and speed. “We were hundreds, but we had no chance,” he claimed, asserting that US forces suffered no casualties while inflicting heavy losses.

Expert views A former US intelligence source told the New York Post that the symptoms described could be consistent with directed energy weapons, which use focused energy such as microwaves. Such systems, the source noted, have existed for decades and can cause bleeding, disorientation and physical incapacitation.

Read More: Did Trump declare state of emergency today? What to know about POTUS order amid Venezuela crisis

The White House has not confirmed whether such technology was used, nor clarified whether sharing the account amounts to verification.

For now, the claims remain unverified.