Did Trump block FEMA aid to North Carolina after Hurricane Helene? What we know

President Donald Trump is facing accusations that he denied Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) aid to North Carolina to reimburse for Hurricane Helene recovery costs. The state's Democratic governor, Josh Stein, urged the president to ‘reconsider his decision’. President Trump was accused of blocking FEMA funding to North Carolina(AFP)

“Today, I learned that FEMA refused our request to extend its 100% reimbursement period. I got this news while I was in Newland with families who lost their homes in the storm. The need in western North Carolina remains immense — people need debris removed, homes rebuilt, and roads restored,” Governor Stein wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

He added that he is ‘disappointed’ and wants to reconsider the disaster management agency's ‘bad decision’.

"Six months later, the people of western North Carolina are working hard to get back on their feet; they need FEMA to help them get the job done," the governor added.

Hurricane Helene damage

Helene struck in September 2024, causing heavy damage to North Carolina. The then-presidential candidate Trump had slammed FEMA's response in the swing state, accusing the agency of being ‘too slow’.

“The people of North Carolina deserve faster, better action. FEMA needs to cut the red tape and get the job done,” Trump had said during a press briefing last year.

Trump faces criticism

After Stein's claim, several social media users slammed Donald Trump.

“Trump just denied North Carolina’s request for FEMA relief from Hurricane Helene, calling it 'unwarranted',” one person tweeted.

“Donald Trump’s administration refused Stein’s request to extend its 100% reimbursement period for another 180 days calling it unwarranted,” another one added.

Back in March, US District Judge John McConnell issued a preliminary injunction in favor of 23 states that sued the Trump administration over its plan to implement a broad pause to state aid. The judge said that this ‘fundamentally undermines the distinct constitutional roles of each branch of our government’ and ordered the government to ‘immediately end any funding pause’ until further notice.

The White House is yet to respond to these accusations.