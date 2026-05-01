Did Trump refuse bulletproof vest after White House event shooting? Here’s what he said: ‘Don’t know if I can…’

Questions over security measures for Donald Trump have surfaced again after a shooting incident at a recent White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC. The event turned tense when gunfire erupted involving a California man identified as Cole Allen.

The question came amid scrutiny of presidential security following the White House shooting incident.(Bloomberg)

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Trump attended the dinner alongside the First Lady and members of his cabinet. Following the shots being fired, attendees were evacuated from the venue.

No injuries were reported, and authorities later arrested the suspect.

Questions over bulletproof vest use

In the aftermath, reporters at the White House pressed Trump on whether he would consider additional protective measures, including wearing a bulletproof vest in future public appearances.

The question came amid scrutiny of presidential security following the incident, with discussions emerging around whether visible protection might be necessary at events involving large public gatherings.

Also Read: WHCD shooting: What happened to meals after tragic incident? ‘They freeze dried…’

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{{^usCountry}} When asked directly, “Is there talk about wearing a bulletproof vest going forward?” Trump responded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked directly, “Is there talk about wearing a bulletproof vest going forward?” Trump responded. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “I don’t know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier.” The comment prompted laughter in the room. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “I don’t know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier.” The comment prompted laughter in the room. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speculation following interview {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speculation following interview {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The debate intensified after Trump’s appearance in a 60 Minutes interview with journalist Norah O'Donnell. Viewers on X noticed a visible bulge in his suit, which triggered speculation ranging from clothing adjustments to claims about protective gear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The debate intensified after Trump’s appearance in a 60 Minutes interview with journalist Norah O'Donnell. Viewers on X noticed a visible bulge in his suit, which triggered speculation ranging from clothing adjustments to claims about protective gear. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: ‘I just want to go home’: Erika Kirk breaks down in emotional moment after White House shooting

Some users suggested it could be a bulletproof vest, while others pushed unverified theories about medical garments. One interpretation that circulated argued it was simply clothing bunching while seated, consistent with how protective vests can appear under tailored suits.

The shooting suspect, Cole Allen, a California resident, allegedly opened fire during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner before being taken into custody by law enforcement. While officials have not confirmed a clear motive, investigators are reportedly examining the circumstances surrounding the incident as part of an ongoing probe into the security breach.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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