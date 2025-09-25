Did Trump say ‘It burns when I pee’ at United Nations speech? Bizarre claim surfaces

Donald Trump's speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday had a lot of important talking points. However, a day after it took place, a completely unexpected talking point in viral on social media. President Donald Trump addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday.(AP)

Multiple posts across platforms such as TikTok, Reddit, Facebook, and Twitter claim that Trump said "It burns when I pee" during his United Nations General Assembly speech. Multiple posts state that Trump "abruptly stopped" his speech and announced the aforementioned words.

However, we can confirm that the President of the United States made no such claim as he spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. The viral news is satire with no evidence to substantiate it.

Here is the post:

Records show that the rumor first circulated with an account named WKM TV, which posted the news, likely satirical, that Trump paused his speech and announced, "It burns when I pee." The post was made on Instagram late on Tuesday, when Trump had finished giving his speech.

The viral fake news read: "Trump quickly continued his prepared remarks on tariffs and international cooperation as if nothing unusual had happened. Reporters asked afterward whether the comment was a joke or a medical admission, but Trump’s team declined to clarify, saying only that the statement was “taken out of context.”

"A UN translator, who requested anonymity, said the phrase was repeated in over 30 languages before staff realized it was not part of the official transcript. Social media lit up within minutes, with the hashtag #BurnsWhenIPee trending worldwide."

It has since gone viral on social media, getting over 85,000 likes and millions of views. It soon spread across platforms, and similar posts were being made on X.

Trump's UN General Assembly Speech: Key Highlights

Donald Trump’s UN speech focused heavily on national sovereignty and security. He criticized global institutions that he felt undermined American interests and stressed that each nation should prioritize its own people first. Trump also emphasized strong border policies, aligning with his broader immigration stance, and warned against threats from what he called “rogue states.”

He devoted significant time to economic themes, touting US growth during his leadership and urging fair trade practices. Trump called on allies to increase defense spending and reduce reliance on adversarial nations. His tone combined combative warnings with appeals for cooperation, positioning the US as both a global leader and a nation determined to protect its independence.