Did Zohran Mamdani lie on his naturalization form? Rep Andy Ogles wonders

Zohran Mamdani, the Indian-Ugandan-born candidate, who recently clinched the Democratic nomination for mayor, is being repeatedly torched by Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles, who is even questioning the legitimacy of his U.S. citizenship. Ogles questions Mamdani's naturalisation, citing past rap lyrics related to a convicted charity, suggesting potential grounds for denaturalisation.(AFP. X/Andy Ogles)

Raised in the US since Mamdani immigrated here with his family two decades ago. He became a US citizen in 2018. Since he has made a career out of state politics, having been elected to the New York State Assembly in 2020.

ALSO READ| ‘100% communist lunatic, looks terrible’: Trump attacks Zohran Mamdani after poll win

Andy Ogles urges DOJ to ‘investigate Zohran Mamdani’

“Bye bye, little muhammad! If you lied on your N-400 naturalization forms, you’re going home,” Ogles wrote in a X post, that was posted last night.

This continues a recent series of X post where Ogles urged federal authorities to investigate Mamdani’s naturalisation, raising the possibility that he may have gained citizenship through “willful misrepresentation or concealment of material support for terrorism.”

“Zohran ‘little muhammad’ Mamdani is an antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York. He needs to be DEPORTED. Which is why I am calling for him to be subject to denaturalization proceedings,” Ogles wrote in another post.

While the claims stem from Mamdani’s past career as a rapper when he reportedly used the phrase, “Free the Holy Land Five / My guys,” a line alluding to the Holy Land Foundation, a Texas-based charity that was convicted in 2008 for funnelling money to Hamas.

“While I understand that some may raise First Amendment concerns about taking legal action based on expressive conduct, such as rap lyrics, speech alone does not preclude accountability where it reasonably suggests underlying conduct relevant to eligibility of naturalization,” Ogles wrote.

“If an individual publicly glorifies a group convicted of financing terrorism, it is entirely appropriate for federal authorities to inquire whether the individual engaged in non-public forms of support — such as organizational affiliation, fundraising, or advocacy — that would have required disclosure on Form N-400 or during a naturalization interview.”

ASLO READ| From Hinge to headlines: Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji, New York City’s new ‘it couple’

What is Form N-400?

The N-400, which every permanent resident applies to and has to fill out, is the process of gaining the status of U.S. citizenship. These are such questions as the mentioned membership in organisations, political parties, and engagement in any activities which may be deemed as a threat to the U.S. national security.

“The naturalization process depends on the good-faith disclosure of any affiliation with, or support for, groups that threaten US national security,” Ogles continued. “If Mr. Mamdani concealed relevant associations, that concealment may constitute a material misrepresentation sufficient to support denaturalization under federal law.”

ASLO READ| Who is Eric Adams, Zohran Mamdani's main rival in New York City mayoral polls?

So far, Mamdani has not responded publicly to the accusations.