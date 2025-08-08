Discord down: How to fix Awaiting Endpoint error amid massive outage?

Discord was down for thousands of users on Thursday, as per DownDetector, a website that tracks such outages based on users' reports. As of now, more than 29,800 users are reporting an outage with discord, with users receiving an "Awaiting Endpoint" error while trying to use the voice feature on Discord. Discord down in US(UnSplash)

More than 29,830 people reported an outage with discord on Wednesday.(Downdetector)

On DownDetector, 56% of the users facing outages reported that their voice function was not working, 33% said they faced problems with the server connection, while 11% said the Discord app was not working for them.

Discord has responded to the issue on its official status website and said that they are working on a fix. "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented," a message on Discord's status page read.

What Is ‘Awaiting Endpoint’ Error And How to Solve it?

The "Awaiting Endpoint" error on Discord typically means the app is having trouble connecting to a voice server. It can happen because of server outages, network issues, or routing issues.

In the case of the last two, it can be resolved by restarting Discord or switching to a different voice region. For router error, restarting routers or switching the network can help. However, the current outage seemingly stems from an outage on Discord's server, and a fix will come from their end.

Social media reacts

Social media was flooded with reactions as thousands reported the outage with Discord voice chat on Thursday.

“Is Discord cooked? I've never been told I'm awaiting an endpoint while joining a VC 😂” one user wrote.

“I've been awaiting endpoint for a discord call for almost an hour now, lol,” wrote another.

This is a developing story.