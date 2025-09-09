Discord servers down: What does the ‘guilds unavailability’ error mean?

Users across the United States reported widespread issues accessing Discord on Monday, with many encountering a “Guilds Unavailability” error message. The alert read, “We are investigating an issue where some guilds are unavailable to some members.” According to DownDetector, outage reports surged around 6 p.m. EDT, peaking at over 98,000 user-submitted complaints. Several users took to social media and to the Downdetector site to complain about the issue with Discord(REUTERS)

One user complained on X, “I was in a voice chat and then my discord starting just saying about guilds unavailability and I can't do anything in the desktop app.”

Another added, "Yeah, the phone app is working just fine, but every time I boot on my Windows PC, it just has an infinite loading screen with the message "Guilds Unavailability"

A third user wrote, "Bro this happened to me right now when i launched a game on steam, i was confused, my 2nd monitor had discord app next to my main monitor, as i launched the game, my discord started acting like this, saying guilds unavailability.”

Another commented, “Discord said guilds are unavailable for some people... now lemme just make all your access unavailable... wat da heelllll, let me back in bro.”

Another user complained, "I thought my Discord was hacked or something when it wasn't loading but then it said "Investigating an issue where some guilds (which I'm assuming are servers) are unavailable for some members" so it just seems like a glitch on their end for the time being."

What does “Guilds Unavailable” mean?

On Discord, a “guild” refers to a server, the community spaces where users chat, share media, and hang out. When you see a “Guilds Unavailable” message, it typically means that some or all servers are temporarily inaccessible. This can happen due to server outages, high traffic, or technical issues on Discord’s end.

In most cases, the problem is resolved on Discord’s side. Users are advised to check Discord’s status page or social media for updates, and try restarting the app or switching devices in the meantime.